Concessions International Primes Interest and Pipeline for Hospitality and Culinary Careers Inside and Outside Airports

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Led by Concessions International (CI), the 46-year-old, U.S.-based prime operator of food and beverage concessions in airports across the country and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, in collaboration with Atlanta-based Herman J. Russell West End Academy, 40 self-selected 6th-8th grade students participated in CI's first-ever immersive career exposure program designed to grow interest in culinary and hospitality careers. It allowed students a real world, mock, "A Day in the Life of a Restaurant Manager" experience at Atlanta's historic Paschal's Restaurant and a peek into what happens behind the scenes, exposing participants to culinary and hospitality career options on paths that include or don't include college degrees."As one of the leaders in the airport concessionaire industry, we see it as one of our responsibilities to enlighten and inform the next generation of talent to consider hospitality and culinary careers," said Nikki Tinsley Harland, CEO, CI. "Sharing the skills needed now plants the seeds for tomorrow's restaurant staff and managers who want to be successful and set themselves apart, especially in the airport where the pace is 10-fold."Students participated in simulation activities that included leadership and confidence-building skills so they could know what is involved in managing people, operations, and profitability, and how to simultaneously provide a great guest experience in a fast-paced hospitality environment -- all the skills that are necessary and easily transferable to the aviation space. They had hands-on activities that involved experiencing Back of House (BOH), Front of House (FOH), the business side of running a restaurant, and took part in discussions about culinary and hospitality careers and opportunities they could consider for their future, including in airport environments.With restaurant managers in Atlanta earning an average annual base salary of $63,000 (according to Indeed), often advancing from entry-level roles while gaining transferable skills like leadership, communication, guest experience, and time management, the program exposed the students, well before graduating high school, to an advance look into viable career paths and the different work environments in which they could practice their crafts.About Concessions International, LLCBuilt on a foundation of integrity, hard work, respect, and an unparalleled legacy of serving excellence, family-owned and operated Concessions International, LLC (CI) offers 45 years of exceptional experiences and proven food and beverage concessions performance in some of the busiest airports across the United States and in the Virgin Islands. As a dynamic food and beverage operator, we serve more than 30 national, regional, and proprietary brands, including quick-service, casual dining, bars, delis, snacks, and café concessions at nearly 40 locations in eight airports. Visit www.cintl.com for more information about CI.

