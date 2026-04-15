SecEdge Announces Distributor Agreement with Ubiquitous AI to Accelerate IoT & Edge Security, Global Compliance in Japan

SecEdge and Ubiquitous AI partner to bring the SEC-TPM™ firmware TPM security solution to IoT and edge devices in Japan

Ubiquitous AI Corporation (JPX:3858)

This partnership enables us to deliver a simpler and more efficient path to implementing TPM technologies for IoT and edge devices.” — Yuta Ohyoshi, President & CEO of Ubiquitous AI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecEdge ™, a digital security leader for edge devices, today announced that it has entered into a distributor agreement with Ubiquitous AI Corporation (TYO: 3858), a leading provider of embedded software and IoT security solutions in Japan. Through this agreement, Ubiquitous AI will deliver SecEdge’s advanced SEC TPM™ technology to customers in the Japanese market, enabling access to hardware rooted security for a wide range of IoT and connected device applications.As part of this partnership, SecEdge and Ubiquitous AI have also agreed to collaborate on the planned integration of Ubiquitous AI’s TPM Software Stack (TSS), “Ubiquitous TPM Security” with SecEdge’s SEC-TPM ™, with the aim of delivering a comprehensive security solution. This collaboration framework combines SecEdge’s SEC-TPM™ technology with Ubiquitous AI’s expertise in IoT Security, making it easier for developers to access a unified solution that enhances device integrity and supports global compliance.Sami Nassar, president & CEO of SecEdge commented, “Ubiquitous AI is a trusted leader in Japan’s IoT ecosystem, and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate securing at the edge. By integrating SEC TPM™ technology together with Ubiquitous AI’s TPM software expertise, we are lowering the barriers for implementing strong, hardware rooted security and meeting global compliance requirements. This collaboration enables manufacturers in Japan to more easily protect device integrity, strengthen their security posture, and build connected products that are ready for today’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape."Yuta Ohyoshi, president & CEO of Ubiquitous AI stated, “We are delighted to enter into this distribution agreement with SecEdge. This partnership enables us to deliver a simpler and more efficient path to implementing TPM technologies for IoT and edge devices. With SEC-TPM’s comprehensive security features, we are confident it will support customers in meeting evolving global security and compliance requirements. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration and helping customers enhance the security and competitiveness of their connected products.”COMPREHENSIVE SECURITY FOR THE INTELLIGENT EDGEIn today’s environment, a growing number of devices remain connected to the cloud, often continuously, to support updates, monitoring, and advanced services, while cyberattack techniques continue to grow increasingly sophisticated. As a result, robust measures to prevent device tampering and help ensure device authenticity have become more critical than ever. Compliance with frameworks such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), as well as IEC 62443 and NIST standards, is now mandatory for manufacturers seeking to meet global security expectations.At the same time, developers face significant challenges, including the need to modify hardware or master complex technologies, in order to meet these requirements.SecEdge’s SEC TPM™ solution addresses these challenges by implementing security TPM 2.0–compliant security, as defined by the Trusted Computing Group (TCG), at the firmware level on major Arm based platforms, including NXP’s i.MX series, STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP series, and NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin.Through this agreement, SecEdge and Ubiquitous AI will provide stronger support for the IoT and edge security needs of Japan’s manufacturing industry. Furthermore, by advancing collaboration toward integrating both companies’ solutions, they will deliver a unified security environment that makes TPM easier to use and more seamlessly deployable.ABOUT SecEdgeSecEdge is a digital security leader for edge devices, providing advanced security software solutions for edge AI, compute, and control applications. Renowned for its award-winning AI model protection, the SecEdge platform delivers a complete chip-to-cloud security solution, including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management.To learn more about SecEdge security solutions, visit www.secedge.com or send an email to info@secedge.com.ABOUT UBIQUITOUS AI CORPORATION (TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE: 3858)Ubiquitous AI Corporation delivers advanced technologies and services that support customers in the manufacturing industry, building on decades of experience in embedded software development. With a strong foundation of leading-edge technologies and a global customer base, the company provides proprietary software products alongside related professional services. Ubiquitous AI is committed to the growth of its customers, business partners and society.Head Office: Shinjuku First West Bldg. 17F, 1-23-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, JAPANURL: https://www.ubiquitous-ai.com/en/ ###

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