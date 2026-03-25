Winston Rhea Scholars Hosts ‘Pinch for Purpose’ Crawfish Boil to Support Young Adults Aging Out of Foster Care

Winston Rhea Scholars is a 501(c)(3) organization that helps current and former foster youth as they transition out of foster care and start their lives through funding, mentorship, financial literacy, counseling, and community. Winston Rhea provides support for youth transitioning out of foster care through grants, community, and mentorship. In 2021, after a decade of working in higher education and social services, Daniel and Katie Harris started Winston Rhea Scholars.

The “Pinch for Purpose” crawfish boil will be held on Saturday, March 28th, at The Batture, 25 Walnut Street, New Orleans, LA 70118, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Foster Care may be a part of our past, but it does not define our future.” — Daniel Harris, Co-Founder, Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winston Rhea Scholars, a non-profit organization based in New Orleans, Louisiana, announces their "Pinch for a Purpose" Crawfish Boil to be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, at The Batture, 25 Walnut Street, New Orleans, LA 70118, from 12 to 3 pm. Winston Rhea Scholars is partnering with CASA Jefferson for this crawfish boil fundraiser. All funds raised will be go towards helping children and young adults in foster care. The all-you-can-eat and drink tickets for the event are $60 for adults and $30 for children. Crawfish will be provided by Mr. Mud Bugs Catering, and drinks will be provided by Urban South Brewery. Other foods, such as burgers and hot dogs, will be provided by the hosts themselves. During this event, there will be a DJ, yard games, and an opportunity to engage with the Wilson Rhea Scholars.Wilson Rhea Scholars helps both current and former foster youth transition from foster care into the real world all around Louisiana and Mississippi. All funds from this fundraiser will be applied towards scholarships for their youth to attend college or trade school. Winston Rhea Scholars will provide all transportation funds ( including payments for car loans, auto insurance, gasoline, etc.). CASA Jefferson will contribute by providing the youth with education resources such as uniforms, notebooks, and backpacks."We want our scholars to confidently take chances, make mistakes to learn from them, and be the best versions of themselves," says Daniel Harris, Co-Founder, Executive Director of Winston Rhea Scholars, "Foster Care may be a part of our past, but it does not define our future".To purchase tickets to the "Pinch for a Purpose" Crawfish Boil, visit the event's website. There are also opportunities to become a Foster Star Sponsor or Promise Sponsor.The impact Wilson Rhea Scholars has on its scholars is life-changing. Jen Vivanco, a 2022 Scholar, had this to say about her experience, "I graduated college in October 2023 with a business degree, thanks in part to the generous donation from Winston Rhea. After graduation, they also helped me start my medical/spa business! It has been such a blessing to have Winston Rhea in my corner, they are the best!"On June 13, 2026, Winton Rhea Scholars will host their 2nd annual “Fostering Impact” at NOLA Brewing, featuring music, food, and a silent auction from 7 to 10 p.m. This annual fundraising event will feature live music, food, a silent auction, and the celebration of their current scholars, while welcoming their newest cohort.About Winton Rhea ScholarsWinston Rhea Scholars is a 501(c)(3) organization that helps current and former foster youth as they transition out of foster care and start their lives through funding, mentorship, financial literacy, counseling, and community. Each year, the organization accepts 2-3 scholars and provides them with four consecutive years of unwavering support that goes beyond just a scholarship, such as: high-contact 1:1 mentorship, group outings with other scholars, community support, access to mental health services, housing assistance, transportation assistance, financial literacy support, and career readiness guidance. Through these supports, Winston Rhea strives to guide the scholars to thrive as they enter adulthood.

Wilson Rhea Scholars

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