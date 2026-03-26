New Ghostbusters-Style Tour in St. Augustine Brings Interactive Family Ghost Hunts to Florida’s Oldest City

Who You Gonna Call? Ghostbusters Tour Pink Golf Cart

Family-friendly “Haunted in Pink” tour invites guests to use real EMF detectors while exploring St. Augustine’s most haunted locations

Our goal was to create something that feels like stepping into a Ghostbusters adventure. Guests interact, investigate, and experience St. Augustine’s haunted history in a completely different way.” — Audra Espinoza, Marketing Specialist

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of ghost tour is redefining nighttime experiences in the nation’s oldest city. Since its debut in late February, Pink Culture Tours’ Ghostbusters-style experience has quickly become one of the most talked-about attractions in St. Augustine.Blending real haunted history with live storytelling and audience participation, the St. Augustine Ghostbusters Tour offers a fresh alternative to traditional ghost tours. Guests don’t just follow along, they step into the story, joining Ghostbusters-inspired guides through the historic streets of downtown St. Augustine.Equipped with real ghost-hunting tools, including EMF detectors, guests take part in a guided paranormal-style investigation while uncovering centuries of local legends. The experience balances humor, theatrical moments, and hands-on exploration in a way that appeals to both first-time visitors and seasoned ghost tour fans.A New Generation of Ghost ToursWith more than 450 years of history, St. Augustine is widely recognized as one of the most haunted cities in the United States. Its colonial past, historic landmarks, and centuries-old streets have made ghost tours one of the city’s most popular nighttime activities.The “Haunted in Pink” Ghostbusters-style tour builds on this legacy by offering a more engaging and accessible format for today’s visitors. Designed to appeal to families, couples, and curious travelers, the experience provides a memorable way to explore the city after dark.Instead of relying on passive storytelling, the tour emphasizes participation and character-driven moments, creating a more dynamic way to connect with St. Augustine’s haunted history.A Standout Experience for Nighttime TourismAs travelers increasingly seek unique and experience-driven activities, the St. Augustine Ghostbusters Tour reflects a growing demand for immersive, story-based attractions.Early guest feedback highlights the tour’s balance of humor, history, and participation, helping position it as a standout among the many ghost tours offered in St. Augustine.Pink Culture Tours operates in collaboration with BK Adventure, a Florida-based company known for immersive outdoor experiences, including bioluminescent kayaking tours on Florida’s Space Coast.Tour DetailsThe St. Augustine Ghostbusters Tour runs approximately one hour and departs from downtown St. Augustine.The experience includes:• Ghostbusters-style character guides• Real ghost-hunting equipment, including EMF detectors• Haunted stories rooted in St. Augustine’s history• Interactive, comedic, and engaging storytellingReservations and additional information:About Pink Culture ToursPink Culture Tours creates imaginative, immersive experiences in St. Augustine that blend storytelling, entertainment, and local history. Known for its creative themed tours and seasonal experiences, the company brings the culture, legends, and energy of the city to life through unique and engaging formats.

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