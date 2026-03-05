IntrepidX Launches Xsuite™ - The Powerful New Lineup of Apps for eDiscovery and Digital Forensics

Accelerate review, reduce errors, streamline redactions, and preserve evidence with defensibility. And that’s just for starters. Eight apps available now.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for LegalWeek New York, IntrepidX today announced the release of Xsuite ™, eight time-saving apps designed to eliminate friction across the eDiscovery and digital forensics lifecycle. From lightning-fast review and smarter OCR search, to bulk redaction, image extraction, and defensible web capture, Xsuite helps legal teams move faster without sacrificing defensibility.Xsuite is designed around a simple promise to end users: less waiting, fewer manual workarounds, and faster decisions. Whether it’s reviewers losing momentum to viewer lag, teams burning hours on OCR gaps, counsel re-running searches due to syntax errors, privilege and privacy work slowed by manual redaction updates, or litigation support racing to preserve online content before it changes, those small delays compound into real cost, real risk, and avoidable rework. Xsuite compresses that lost time by keeping review in flow, making more content immediately searchable, reducing preventable mistakes, and producing outputs teams can defend.“Legal teams don’t have a technology problem, they have a time problem,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX and developer of Xsuite. “Xsuite is built to eliminate the delays and manual work that quietly compound across a matter while preserving defensibility. It’s purpose-built for the realities of litigation: imperfect data, tight deadlines, and zero tolerance for avoidable errors.”Xsuite includes eight time-saving apps available now. Five apps are RelativityOne native: SightWords™ makes previously unsearchable text searchable with AI-powered OCR that reads handwriting and degraded documents with auto-detection of 164+ languages; XpressView™, a custom-built document viewer, loads documents before you blink with a lightning-fast viewer, instant page rendering, and zero lag; Search Term Validator™ eliminates search term errors instantly by validating dtSearch syntax against 30+ rules with auto-suggested fixes; RedactionManager™ updates thousands of redactions in seconds with bulk find-and-replace across markup sets via saved searches; and RedactionChallenger™ helps teams challenge redactions with confidence by using AI to detect 165+ redaction types across global jurisdictions, including FOIA, classification, and privacy codes.Three standalone apps include: ForensicIQ™, a collaborative triaging tool, which helps teams get insights into their data with comprehensive analysis, multi-format support, and user-friendly processing readiness reports; XTractor™ collects and extracts targeted data from various sources using a multithreaded engine with metadata preservation and hash verification; and WebVault™ collects evidence from website, social media, and web applications with 24-hour turnaround, chain-of-custody, and built-in certificate of authenticity.From the team behind IntrepidX’s 2025 Relativity Innovation Award –winning workflow, XSuite is available now through IntrepidX. To schedule a demo, enable an app, or request a WebVault collection, contact sales@intrepidx.com or visit http://intrepidx.com/xsuite About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges. For more information about IntrepidX and its services, please visit www.intrepidx.com

