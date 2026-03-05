Lighthouse Dental in Greece NY Provides Family & Cosmetic Dentistry With Dr. Wierchowski

Dr. Elizabeth Wierchowski- Lighthouse Dental

Lighthouse Dental in Greece, NY provides family, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry for patients seeking a trusted Rochester area dentist.

We believe in guiding patients with steady, compassionate care—combining advanced technology with a gentle touch so you feel confident and cared for every step of the way.” — Dr. Elizabeth Wierchowski, DDS

GREECE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lighthouse Dental continues its commitment to compassionate, clarity-first dental care in Greece, NY under the leadership of Dr. Elizabeth Wierchowski, DDS. As a trusted provider of family and cosmetic dentistry in the Rochester area, Lighthouse Dental delivers comprehensive dental care designed to support long-term oral health for patients of all ages.Conveniently serving patients seeking a reliable dentist in Greece, NY and a family dentist in Rochester, NY, Lighthouse Dental provides a full range of general, preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services. The practice combines modern dental technology with a personalized, patient-first approach that helps individuals and families feel confident and comfortable at every visit. From routine preventive care to more advanced treatment planning, the team focuses on delivering consistent, high-quality results tailored to each patient’s needs and long-term oral health goals.Dr. Wierchowski brings a patient-centered philosophy rooted in strong clinical training and a passion for helping people achieve healthier, brighter smiles. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine after graduating summa cum laude with Honors from Canisius University. Her clinical approach emphasizes clear communication, conservative treatment planning, and long-term dental health so patients can make informed decisions about their care and feel confident moving forward with recommended treatment plans.Patients visiting Lighthouse Dental benefit from comprehensive preventive dental care, including routine dental exams, professional cleanings, digital imaging, and personalized oral health guidance. Preventive dentistry remains the foundation of the practice’s philosophy, helping patients maintain healthy teeth and gums while identifying potential concerns early. Many patients searching for preventive dental care in the Rochester area choose Lighthouse Dental because of its thorough evaluations, modern diagnostic tools, and strong emphasis on patient education and long-term oral health maintenance.In addition to preventive services, Lighthouse Dental offers restorative dentistry solutions designed to repair function and protect long-term oral health. Patients experiencing damaged, worn, or missing teeth can receive customized treatment planning tailored to their specific needs and goals. The team carefully evaluates each situation to recommend restorative options that support durability, comfort, and long-term performance while preserving as much natural tooth structure as possible and maintaining proper bite function.For patients interested in enhancing their smile, Lighthouse Dental also provides cosmetic dentistry services that support both aesthetics and function. Individuals exploring cosmetic dentistry in Rochester, NY can work closely with the team to develop individualized treatment plans that align with their smile goals while maintaining a strong focus on overall oral health. The practice emphasizes natural-looking results and treatment plans that complement each patient’s unique dental structure and facial aesthetics for a balanced, confident smile.The office environment is designed to be welcoming, efficient, and comfortable for families and individuals alike. Patients searching for a dentist near Greece, NY or a dependable dental office in the Rochester area will find Lighthouse Dental focused on delivering consistent, high-quality care supported by modern techniques and a compassionate team. From the first phone call through each appointment, the practice prioritizes clear communication, gentle care, and treatment transparency so patients always understand their options and feel supported throughout their dental experience.Lighthouse Dental is currently accepting new patients and welcomes individuals and families who are looking for a trusted dental home in Greece, NY and the greater Rochester region. The practice encourages patients to stay proactive with their oral health through regular visits, preventive care, and personalized treatment recommendations designed to support lifelong dental wellness and maintain healthy, confident smiles for years to come.Individuals seeking family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, or general dental care in Rochester and Greece, NY can learn more by visiting the Lighthouse Dental website or contacting the office directly to request an appointment.

Dr. Elizabeth Wierchowski, DDS, Lighthouse Dental Rochester, NY

