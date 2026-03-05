Fishbowl Named to Xero’s Power List for Top Construction and Trades Apps for 2026

Fishbowl logo

Recognition underscores Fishbowl’s advantage as the only provider of an AI-powered digital operations specialist for fast-growing small manufacturers

By introducing the first digital assistant purpose-built for small manufacturing environments, we’re helping Xero customers scale their business execution with tools that were formerly out of reach.” — Simon Jupe, APAC Managing Director, Fishbowl

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fishbowl has been recognized in Xero’s 2026 App Power List for Top Construction and Trades Apps, highlighting the seamless integration between accounting and inventory management for construction and trade teams managing jobs, inventory, and cash flow. Fishbowl focuses on reducing manual workarounds, improving visibility, and keeping operations on schedule.Xero Power Lists are curated collections of the most popular, high-performing third-party applications in the Xero App Store, designed to help businesses automate, scale, and streamline operations.Fishbowl just launched Fishbowl AI Manufacturing, a major evolution of its platform built for growing manufacturers, which embeds Juno, a 24/7 role-based operations specialist, directly into manufacturing execution. Juno does the work that planners, buyers, and production leads typically handle before manufacturing. Working directly with live data, including orders, inventory, bills of materials, and vendor lead times, Juno evaluates if jobs are ready to run and drafts the next set of orders teams need to review and approve.“Knowing how much inventory we have, what it’s worth, lead times, and what we need to order makes a huge difference. I can access all this with just a click of a button,” says Lenore Gerschwitz, Chief Operating Officer, GreaseBoss, which uses both Xero and Fishbowl.Fishbowl connects with Xero to link accounting with day-to-day inventory operations, so construction and trade teams can manage purchasing, sales, multi-location stock, and reordering with fewer manual workarounds and better visibility. For businesses that build or assemble products, Fishbowl adds structured production control (work orders, bills of materials, lot/serial tracking, and build calculations) to keep jobs on schedule and costs clearer.“Many Xero customers are managing fast-paced, dynamic operations with lean teams,” says Simon Jupe, APAC Managing Director, Fishbowl. “By introducing the first digital assistant purpose-built for small manufacturing environments, we’re helping them scale their business execution with tools that were historically out of reach.”The Xero Trades Toolkit Power List features the trade and construction management software that businesses are connecting to the most to manage jobs, projects, staff, and cash flow. These top-rated apps help businesses streamline operations, secure their cash flow, and keep jobs running on schedule.About FishbowlFishbowl provides inventory and manufacturing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses using QuickBooks and Xero, which just named Fishbowl to their Xero Applications Power Lists - top construction and trade apps for 2026. Trusted by over 6,000 manufacturers worldwide, Fishbowl helps teams gain operational control, improve execution, and scale without the complexity of ERP.About Diversis Capital, L.P.Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com

