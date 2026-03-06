Family Pet Shows Celebrates 30 years of The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

One of the newest features in Philadelphia this year is the "Goat Snuggle Pen". Cairo the Baby Camel will headline the Barnes Yard Petting Zoo all weekend. You've heard of therapy dogs? Therapy Rabbits are a thing too and will be featured this weekend.

Northeast Pet Showcase Features Entertainment, Education & Shopping Runs March 6th-8th

The public we encounter every year is passionate about animals of all kinds, so we’re always trying to introduce new elements to each event.” — Co-producer Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Family Pet Show ( https://www.familypetshows.com ) will celebrate 30 years in Philadelphia this weekend. The series just finished events in Lehigh Valley, PA, from January 30th to February 1sth, and Long Island, New York (February 28-March 1). All the events feature many special attractions, pet adoptions and outstanding shopping for pet lovers and their pets. The show opens today at 3pm and runs through Sunday at 5pm.Pennsylvania Alpaca farmer Wendy Tucci is a longtime participant in both Pennsylvania events and thinks the Garetanos are perfect for keeping an event like this going smoothly for the long haul.“The name of their company (Family Pet Shows) says everything about their event culture and who they want to reach,” says Tucci. “It takes a family – in this case, father, mother and son – to know how to bring families together and feel welcome at all their shows. In a real sense, every participant, presenter or exhibitor is part of their family.”Each event includes 100+ special exhibits that feature product launches shown before they hit the retail shelves, as well as unique items not found in stores. Attendees can bring their pets (on leashes of course!), and several rescue groups with adoptable pets are a big part of every event. Popular performers and presenters include Gail Mirabella and the Dynamo Dogs, A Lure Course, TICA Championship Cat Shows, Rainforest Reptile Shows, Piggyvilla, Circus Stella, Gus the Brahman Bull and Tucci’s special Alpacas exhibit at some of the events as well as a petting zoo and pony rides for the kids.“The public we encounter every year is passionate about animals of all kinds, so we’re always trying to introduce new elements to each event,” said show co-producer Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows. “It sounds funny to say this, but 30 years have literally flown by!”New elements in the show’s Petting Zoo this year include Cairo the baby Camel in the animal encounter area, and a family of donkeys will be featured in a kissing booth “selfie pavilion”.“If you’re especially stressed out this year, I highly recommend visiting the triplets we have in our new goat snuggle pen,” says Garetano with a smile. “Even, Elsa and Olaf – the triplets -- will be some of our most popular guests this year.”Family Pet Shows have grown to offer more than just dogs, cats and goldfish – every conceivable pet opportunity currently available can be found there. Most new trends start with the Philadelphia show and usually spread to the other shows if they catch on. This weekend visitors will find exotic reptiles and lizards, rabbits, alpacas, parrot rescue specialists and many other experts on all things pet-related. Attendees can do everything from explore (and start) the adoption process, shop for accessories, investigate better and healthier diets for the pets and learn how to train and best care for them – there are even drop-in veterinarians on site.“For me, both the Pennsylvania events have provided a unique way to connect with people and introduce them to rabbits with often unexpected results,” says Tammy Steele, founder of Adventure Bunny Rabbit Hopping ( www.rabbithopping.com ). “For example, several years back we met a five-year-old named Evan who was mesmerized by our rabbits, and he came back every year and seemed get more enthusiastic every time we saw him. He’s fifteen now and volunteering at the event in our exhibit and helping with our jumping shows – the experience has helped him develop skills in public speaking, self-confidence and responsibility. Especially for those of us who come year after year, there’s a real sense of community with many of the same attendees coming every year.”Other notable community and rescue organizations participating this weekend include Brandywine Valley SPCA, Delco Dawgs, Greater Philadelphia Search & Rescue, Forgotten Felines No More, Furry Tails Animal Rescue and more.“We always have fun at these events, but we also are strong supporters of responsible pet ownership and humane values when it comes to all issues involving animals and pets,” said Garetano. “We partner with several community organizations, shelters, veterinarians and other animal lovers to educate and inform when it comes to best practices for training, feeding and all aspects of pet care.”The events draw thousands of attendees in each market. For additional information, call (631) 423-0620 or visit www.familypetshows.com About Family Pet ShowsFamily Pet Shows, formerly known as The Horse and Pet Expo, is a family-owned and operated company run by Karen and Dennis Garetano, and their son Joe Garetano. In 1994, after years of publishing Horseworld USA magazine, they launched a horse expo in 1994 in Fort Washington, PA. After two years of successfully producing this show, they expanded the event to include other animals and pets and changed the name to the Horse and Pet Expo and began adding new locations. The company now hosts seven different pet shows annually in New York, New England, and Pennsylvania, and each event draws thousands of dedicated pet lovers. The Garetanos have always been dedicated to making the shows educational and fun, with the goal of teaching importance of responsible pet ownership. They provide complimentary display space to many 501(c)3 rescue and adoption groups to help save many animal lives, and most of the floor space is devoted to entertainment and educational program presented by a wide variety of organizations and performers. They strive to make every show a family and pet friendly pet event like no other they can find in the northeast. www.familypetshows.com

