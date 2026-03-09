Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Welcomes Wealth Advisor Brice Gibson to Wilmington Office

Pathfinder Wealth Consulting is pleased to announce Brice Gibson as the newest addition to its growing team of advisors.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathfinder Wealth Consulting is pleased to announce Brice Gibson as the newest addition to its growing team of advisors. Brice joins the firm as a Wealth Advisor in the Wilmington office, bringing with him a strong background in the financial industry and a reputation for putting relationships first and providing thoughtful, personalized financial guidance.Brice joins Pathfinder with extensive experience at both a large financial institution and an independent advisory firm. Throughout his career, he has been committed to empowering clients with actionable advice, helping them make informed decisions and move forward with a plan that fits their lives. “What drew me to Pathfinder was the firm’s locally owned independent business model and their dedication to serving their clients with excellence and building long-term relationships,” said Brice. “It’s rewarding to be part of a team that values trust, transparency, and truly personalized planning.”“We’re excited to welcome Brice to our team,” said Jason Wheeler, CEO of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting. “His client-first approach and dedication to transparency align perfectly with our values. Brice’s experience and energy will be a tremendous asset to the individuals and families we serve.”A graduate of North Carolina State University, Brice holds the Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, as well as several North Carolina insurance licenses, including Life, Accident & Health or Sickness, Medicare Supplement, and Long-Term Care.Beyond his professional achievements, Brice is an active contributor to the Wilmington community. He serves on the Executive Board of the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts of America and volunteers as a Scout Leader, where he enjoys mentoring the next generation of young leaders. Originally from Rocky Mount, NC, Brice lives in Wilmington, North Carolina with his wife and children.About Pathfinder Wealth ConsultingPathfinder Wealth Consulting is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Wilmington and Cary, North Carolina. Since 2005, Pathfinder has been helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate life’s financial complexities with clarity and confidence. Our team of experienced advisors is committed to delivering objective, personalized guidance tailored to each client’s unique goals and values.At Pathfinder, we believe in building lasting relationships based on trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of what matters most to our clients. Our services are delivered with a client-first philosophy and a long-term perspective.To learn more, visit www.pathfinderwc.com or follow us on LinkedIn Disclosure:Pathfinder Wealth Consulting is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Brice Gibson is an Investment Adviser Representative of Pathfinder. Information regarding his professional background can be found at investor.gov. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation or a solicitation for any specific investment strategy.

