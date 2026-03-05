Baxter Joins the National Infusion Collaborative to Advance Infusion Safety and Best Practices

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bainbridge Health today announced that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, has joined the National Infusion Collaborative (NIC).The NIC brings together over 800 hospitals, health systems, academic partners, and industry organizations to improve infusion safety, operational efficiency, and medication stewardship. Baxter’s participation supports the Collaborative’s goal of fostering open, vendor-agnostic collaboration and shared learning across the infusion ecosystem.“Baxter has a long history of supporting infusion safety and clinical innovation,” said Sean O’Neill, PharmD, Co-Chair of the National Infusion Collaborative and Chief Clinical Officer at Bainbridge Health. “Their perspective as a global infusion technology leader will strengthen NIC discussions as members work together to share best practices and advance safer medication administration.”As a member of the NIC, Baxter will engage with hospital and health-system leaders through benchmarking initiatives, educational forums, and collaborative projects focused on addressing real-world infusion challenges. Baxter’s experience across infusion delivery, interoperability, and medication safety will help inform conversations around standardization, workflow optimization, and patient safety.“Joining the National Infusion Collaborative provides an important opportunity for Baxter to expand its work with clinicians and health system leaders who are focused on advancing infusion practice to best support patient care,” said Ivens Souza, U.S. and Canada medical affairs lead for Infusion Therapies and Technologies and Pharmaceuticals at Baxter. “As a leader in connected infusion systems and digital solutions, we look forward to contributing our experiences while learning alongside NIC members as part of this national community.”NIC members participate in regular collaborative meetings, national benchmarking efforts, and research initiatives focused on advancing infusion practice across the continuum of care. Baxter’s engagement reflects the growing commitment among industry and provider organizations to work together in support of safer, more reliable medication delivery.For more information about Bainbridge Health and the National Infusion Collaborative, visit www.bainbridgehealth.com/national-infusion-collaborative About the National Infusion Collaborative (NIC)Founded in partnership with Purdue University’s Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering and led by an independent steering committee of hospital members, the NIC is the largest vendor-agnostic collaborative of infusion practitioners in the United States. NIC provides a forum for hospitals and health systems to share best practices, benchmark performance, and collaborate on solutions that advance medication safety, efficiency, and standardization.About BaxterAt Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician's office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately 37,500 Baxter team members live our enduring Mission: to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X LinkedIn and Facebook About Bainbridge HealthBainbridge Health is a leading provider of infusion data management solutions, serving more than 800 hospitals nationwide. With its Med O.S.platform and Clinical Solutions team, Bainbridge Health helps hospitals prevent medication errors, reduce avoidable drug waste, improve clinician efficiency, and meet regulatory standards.

