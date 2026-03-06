Revive Design and Renovation Named #1 Remodeler in Tampa Magazine’s “Best of the City” Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen Revive Design and Renovation bathroom

The firm’s recognition underscores its leadership and commitment to delivering extraordinary home transformations.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Design and Renovation , a family-owned remodeling company based in South Tampa , has been honored as the #1 Remodeler in the 2025 Tampa Magazine “Best of the City” awards, marking the fifth consecutive year the firm has received this recognition.Renowned for top-tier kitchen, bath, and full-home renovations, Revive has built a reputation for trusted craftsmanship, exceptional client care, and innovative design solutions. The company stands out for its in-house design team, and commitment to providing a stress-free remodeling experience. Every project is backed by a five-year full craftsmanship warranty, ensuring clients’ peace of mind and confidence in their investment.The firm’s repeat recognition in Tampa Magazine’s “Best of the City” awards underscores its leadership and commitment to delivering extraordinary home transformations.“Being recognized as Tampa’s #1 Remodeler for five consecutive years is an incredible honor and a true testament to our team’s dedication,” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. “It reflects the passion, expertise, and attention to detail that our designers, craftsmen, and project managers bring to every home. Clients choose us because we combine meticulous craftsmanship and a white-glove approach that smaller firms can’t offer. It’s about creating stunning spaces while delivering an exceptional experience from start to finish.”About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

