Northeast Natural Energy Supplies Gas to Hope Gas’s Morgantown Connector Pipeline

Locally Produced Natural Gas Fueling Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Natural Energy (NNE), a West Virginia-based natural gas producer, today announced they are supplying natural gas through the Northeast Midstream delivery system into Hope Gas ’s newly commissioned Morgantown Connector pipeline.“Our team has commissioned our midstream assets in Marion County, broadening our ability to deliver natural gas to support the growing demand for energy,” said Mike John, president and CEO, Northeast Natural Energy. “To date, most of our gas has been gathered by third party midstream companies. Adding this line of business allows us greater flexibility for future expansion, while also providing redundancy for Hope and their current customers.”John continued, "There are areas of the country that do not have access to the natural resources we are blessed with here in West Virginia, and more that do not have the infrastructure in place that provides access to the energy needed to meet current demand, let alone the projected increase in demand that is being forecasted".“We are fortunate to be in a position where we have access to the energy our communities need,” John said. “It takes teams of people working together to deliver this valuable resource – companies that produce the natural gas, companies that build the natural gas pipeline infrastructure, and companies that deliver the natural gas to the end users. With more projects like Hope’s Morgantown Connector pipeline, our industry can play an integral role in attracting future development to West Virginia and delivering energy to our neighbors who do not share our abundant resources.”NNE, Hope Gas, and Apex Pipeline, all GO-WV member companies, have worked in conjunction to expand natural gas service and provide reliability of service to local customers.“For years, Morgantown leaders explored ways to provide a redundant source of energy to the area and deliver more natural gas to support Morgantown’s growth,” said Morgan O’Brien, president and CEO of Hope Gas. “Hope Gas constructed the Morgantown Connector to solve this problem. This new pipeline will ensure the energy necessary to support the growth of the area is available and reliable. Combining the new Hope Gas Morgantown Connector pipeline infrastructure and local natural gas, like that provided by Northeast Natural Energy, to keep families warm, keep businesses running and support future economic development will benefit the entire region for years to come.”About Northeast Natural EnergyNortheast Natural Energy, LLC is proud to be a West Virginia-based company that focuses on the development of responsibly sourced natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates 60,000 contiguous acres in north central West Virginia, developing and producing reserves from the Marcellus Shale. NNE is the first natural gas producer in the United States to have received dual certification under Equitable Origin’s EO100™ standard and MiQ’s rigorous assessment, and is among the top 20 privately owned operators in the U.S.Learn more at www.northeastnaturalenergy.com About Hope GasHope Gas is a Local Distribution Company (LDC) that proudly provides gas service to approximately 140,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers in thirty-nine West Virginia counties. We monitor and maintain over 7,000 miles of pipelines that safely deliver West Virginia natural gas to many homes and commercial and industrial sites. We currently employ approximately 650 employees working right here in our beautiful Mountain State with the sole purpose of staying true to our company’s mission and vision in West Virginia.Learn more at www.HopeGas.com For media inquiries, please contact:Erin O’DonnellHope GasErin.g.odonnell@hopegas.com(888) 833-1711

