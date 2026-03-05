Consumer Legal Support Defends Californians as TCPA Robocall Violations and Spring Driving Accidents Surge in March 2026

Consumer Legal Support Fights Robocall Violations and Spring Accident Claims as TCPA Enforcement and California Traffic Surge in 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As unwanted robocalls and spam texts continue plaguing American consumers while California roads see increased traffic with spring activities, Consumer Legal Support stands ready to defend victims' rights across multiple practice areas. The Los Angeles-based law firm specializes in TCPA violations, car accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, and premise liability cases, providing free consultation and contingency-based representation to ensure justice remains accessible for all Californians.With federal regulators intensifying TCPA enforcement and California experiencing its traditional spring surge in motor vehicle accidents, Consumer Legal Support's comprehensive approach to consumer protection and personal injury law addresses the most pressing legal challenges facing individuals in March 2026.TCPA Enforcement Reaches New Heights in 2026The Telephone Consumer Protection Act continues serving as consumers' primary weapon against unwanted robocalls and spam text messages. Federal data shows consumer complaints reaching approximately 113,000 per month, representing a 40,000 monthly increase compared to 2024 averages. The FCC has brought 151 enforcement actions to date, recovering over $178 million in civil penalties."TCPA violations cost consumers more than just annoyance—they represent genuine invasions of privacy that federal law prohibits," said Sam Mollaei, attorney of Consumer Legal Support. "When companies bombard you with robocalls after you've told them to stop, or send automated texts without your consent, they're breaking the law. Our firm exists to hold these companies accountable and secure compensation for affected individuals."Under the TCPA, consumers can recover between $500 and $1,500 per illegal call or text message. Recent settlements demonstrate the law's effectiveness: major financial institutions have paid tens of millions to settle TCPA claims, while individual consumers have recovered substantial compensation for persistent violations. Each illegal call or text represents a separate potential recovery.Companies must honor reasonable opt-out requests—including texting "STOP," "QUIT," "CANCEL," or "UNSUBSCRIBE"—within ten business days. Wrong-number robocalls using artificial voices, calls to consumers on the Do Not Call Registry, and messages sent after consent revocation all represent actionable violations.Spring 2026 Brings Increased Accident RisksMarch marks the beginning of increased driving activity across California as residents enjoy improved weather and spring break travel. Unfortunately, more vehicles on the road means more accidents, injuries, and insurance disputes requiring experienced legal representation.California consistently reports among the highest accident rates nationwide, with approximately 500,000 total crashes annually resulting in over 250,000 injuries. Los Angeles alone experiences over 40,000 crashes yearly. Distracted driving remains the leading cause, with cell phone use contributing significantly to preventable collisions."Insurance companies have teams of adjusters whose job is minimizing payouts to accident victims," Mollaei explained. "They know most people don't understand their rights or the true value of their claims. Our firm levels the playing field, ensuring injured Californians receive fair compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering."New California insurance laws effective in 2026 increased minimum liability coverage requirements to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident—the first increase since 1967. While these higher limits provide better protection, serious injuries often exceed coverage amounts, making comprehensive legal representation essential for maximizing recovery.Comprehensive Legal Solutions for CaliforniansConsumer Legal Support's practice areas extend across consumer protection and personal injury law including TCPA violations covering illegal robocalls, spam texts, and Do Not Call violations; car accidents involving distracted driving, drunk driving, and negligent motorists; slip and fall accidents caused by unsafe property conditions; dog bites holding negligent owners accountable; and premise liability for injuries caused by negligent security or hazardous conditions.The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no upfront costs and only pay attorney fees if they win. This arrangement ensures financial constraints never prevent injured individuals or TCPA victims from accessing quality legal representation.Free Consultations Available NowConsumer Legal Support encourages anyone receiving persistent unwanted calls or texts, or who has suffered injuries in accidents, to contact the firm for free case evaluations. The firm reviews circumstances, assesses potential claim value, and explains legal options at no cost or obligation."Whether you're dealing with a company that won't stop calling or an insurance company that won't pay fairly for your injuries, you deserve experienced legal advocacy," Mollaei emphasized. "Contact us for a free consultation to understand your rights and options."For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact Consumer Legal Support at (424) 866-0079, visit consumerlegalsupport.com , or visit the firm's offices at 10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90024. The firm serves clients throughout California including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, San Jose, and Sacramento.About Consumer Legal SupportConsumer Legal Support is a Los Angeles-based law firm dedicated to protecting individuals whose rights have been violated under consumer protection laws and who have suffered injuries due to others' negligence. Specializing in TCPA violations, car accidents, slip and fall injuries, dog bites, and premise liability cases, the firm provides experienced representation on a no-fee-unless-you-win basis. With proven success in consumer protection and personal injury cases, Consumer Legal Support makes justice accessible, effective, and personal for every client.Media Contact:Sam MollaeiBusiness Name: Consumer Legal SupportPhone: +1 (424) 866-0079Email: info@consumerlegalsupport.comWebsite: https://consumerlegalsupport.com Address: 10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90024Sources:1. National Law Review. "Don't Leave Your Robocall Obligations Behind in 2026!" Published January 2026. https://natlawreview.com/article/dont-leave-your-robocall-obligations-behind-2026 2. LeadsHook. "35 Biggest TCPA Lawsuits Ever (2026)." Published January 2026. https://www.leadshook.com/blog/biggest-tcpa-lawsuits/ 3. Top Class Actions. "Cellphone wrong-number robocalls could be worth $500-$1,500 per violation of the federal TCPA." Published January 2026. https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/investigations/wrong-number-robocall-lawsuit/ 4. Tofer & Associates. "California Car Accident Statistics and Trends 2024." Published October 14, 2025. https://toferlaw.com/california-car-accident-statistics-and-trends-2024/ 5. Blair Ramirez Law. "California Car Accident Statistics [2025]." Published August 11, 2025. https://www.blairramirezlaw.com/car-accidents/statistics

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.