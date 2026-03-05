As Interest in Nervous System Regulation Grows, LASO Hypnosis Introduces New Approach to Clinical Hypnosis

LASO Hypnosis — Online Clinical Hypnosis

New platform introduces the LASO Method — clinical hypnosis designed to engage subconscious patterns through the nervous system.

The nervous system doesn't need more instructions. It needs the chance to settle so the subconscious can recognize that change is possible.” — Founder, LASO Hypnosis

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LASO Hypnosis today announced the launch of its online clinical hypnosis platform built around the LASO Method , a four-phase framework designed to work through the nervous system to reach subconscious patterns. The platform offers a growing library of guided sessions designed to help deeply held responses and internal patterns begin to shift.The session library addresses widely searched concerns such as anxiety, racing thoughts, sleep disruption, and emotional stress, as well as newer patterns of strain emerging from constant digital stimulation, social isolation, and information overload.The LASO Method is organized into four phases — Listen, Align, Strengthen, and Own — and uses breath-paced hypnotic guidance to allow the nervous system to settle without requiring concentration, effort, or prior experience with hypnosis. As the body shifts into a regulated state, the subconscious becomes more receptive to change.While many wellness platforms rely on cognitive strategies or mindfulness-based attention practices, LASO sessions use clinical hypnosis to engage subconscious patterns directly."Many people come to hypnosis after years of trying to think their way out of something the body is still holding," said the founder of LASO Hypnosis, a Certified Hypnotherapist. "The nervous system doesn't need more instructions. It needs the chance to settle so the subconscious can recognize that change is possible."Beginning summer 2026, LASO Hypnosis will also offer small, guided hypnosis experiences in select boutique hospitality and wellness environments, bringing clinical-grade work into spaces designed for restoration.The platform expands access to clinical hypnosis for individuals who may not have local hypnotherapy services available, or who prefer to explore this work privately and on their own schedule. Sessions are available on demand, allowing listeners to return as the body becomes more familiar with deeper states of regulation.Sessions address anxiety and panic, racing thoughts, sleep disruption, emotional exhaustion and burnout, grief and emotional release, nervous system reset and grounding, confidence and inner stability, self-trust and decision making, focus and mental clarity, and deep restorative sleep.The platform is now open to founding members, with new sessions added regularly.The LASO Hypnosis platform represents the first public release of the LASO Method, bringing this clinical hypnosis framework to a broader audience through a growing online library of structured clinical hypnosis sessions

