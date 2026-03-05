Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market 2026: Examine Clinical Advancements Improving

Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease market is dominated by a mix of global medical device leaders and regional interventional cardiology innovators. Companies are focusing on next-generation balloon catheter designs, enhanced drug coatings such as paclitaxel and sirolimus, and integrated procedural support solutions to strengthen market presence and drive clinical adoption. Understanding this competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, partnerships with cath labs, and expansion into emerging markets, where rising cardiovascular disease prevalence is fueling demand for minimally invasive interventions.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market?

According to our research, B. Braun Melsungen AG led global sales in 2024 with a 17% market share. The B. Braun Aesculap of the company is partially involved in the drug-coated balloons for coronary artery disease market, offers solutions in surgical, orthopedic and interventional treatment concepts related to inpatient and outpatient care. It also focuses on general surgery, orthopedic joint replacement, regenerative therapy, neurosurgery, laparoscopy, interventional vascular diagnostics and treatment, degenerative spine surgery and cardiothoracic surgery.

How Concentrated Is the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 82% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects high entry barriers driven by the dominance of well-established global medical device companies with strong R&D capabilities, advanced drug-coated balloon technologies, extensive regulatory approvals, and established distribution networks in developed markets. Leading vendors such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Cordis Corporation (MedAlliance), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Acotec Scientific Holdings. Ltd., Medtronic plc, Blue Sail Medical, OrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd. and MicroPort Scientific Corporation significant barriers to entry such as stringent clinical trial requirements, high manufacturing standards, and the need for specialized catheterization lab adoption limit the number of new competitors, further consolidating market share among leading players.

•Leading companies include:

oB. Braun Melsungen AG(17%)

oBoston Scientific Corporation (14%)

oBIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (13%)

oCordis Corporation (MedAlliance) (12%)

oMeril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (8%)

oAcotec Scientific Holdings., Ltd. (8%)

oMedtronic plc (3%)

oBlue Sail Medical (2%)

oOrbusNeich Medical Company Ltd. (2%)

oMicroPort Scientific Corporation (2%)

Request a free sample of the Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10829&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Cardiovascular Interventions, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Shanghai Shenqi Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Xingtai Pule Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd., BrosMed Medical Co., Ltd., Cordis Corporation, Concept Medical Pvt. Ltd., Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd., Envision Scientific Pvt Ltd., Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and DK Medical Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Cordis Corporation, Translumina Therapeutics LLP, Minvasys SAS, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eurocor GmbH, iVascular, S.L.U., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and Concept Medical Pvt. Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Concept Medical Pvt. Ltd., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, and B. Braun Melsungen AG are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Concept Medical Pvt. Ltd., and Eurocor GmbH are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Advancement of next-generation coronary drug-coated balloons (DCBs) is supporting to treat a wider variety of lesion types, from in-stent restenosis (ISR) to de novo native coronary stenosis and to deliver targeted drug therapy without implanting permanent devices.

•Example: B. Braun SeQuent Please NEO Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter (May 2024) offers a proprietary polymer-free paclitaxel/iopromide coating technology to enable targeted drug delivery during percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA).

•These innovation aims to provide an implant-free, patient-centric coronary intervention alternative, one that meets evolving clinical needs for safety, flexibility and long-term efficacy across both restenotic and de novo coronary disease settings.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focusing on enhancing its business operations through new launches.

•Expanding partnerships with cardiac catheterization labs and healthcare providers to increase adoption and procedural usage of DCBs.

•Investing in clinical trials and R&D to broaden indications, improve safety profiles, and gain regulatory approvals in new markets.

•Targeting emerging markets and strategic acquisitions to strengthen regional presence and leverage growing cardiovascular care infrastructure.

Access the detailed Drug-Coated Balloons For Coronary Artery Disease Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-coated-balloons-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.