2026 International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, November 14–15, Tokyo, Japan

2026 BCYW Foundation's International Meeting BCYW Foundation - International Foot Print. Empowering Young Women on Campuses to Promote Breast Health Awareness for a Breast Cancer-free Future

Announcement of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation's Third International Conference

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) —typically under the age of 40—is on the rise across Asia, and around the globe. This alarming trend not only poses a serious threat to the lives of young women but also brings with it a unique set of medical, personal, and social challenges not typically seen in older patients.To help close this gap, the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) , in collaboration with JBCRG (Japan Breast Cancer Research Group) , is pleased to announce the 3rd International Conference on Young Women’s Breast Cancer and Health, to be held November 14–15, 2026, at Hinohara Hall in St. Luke's Medical Center, Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo.This landmark event will confront the rising global incidence of BCYW—a complex health issue influenced by still-unidentified biological, molecular, and environmental risk factors. Alongside leading national experts in breast cancer research and care, the conference will feature several internationally recognized speakers. To learn more about the conference, click here.Under the theme “Co-creating the Future with Science and Compassion,” the conference will advance the growing global dialogue on breast cancer in young women—a complex and intensifying health issue with profound medical, social, and economic implications worldwide.Building on the success of previous meetings in Lisbon and New Delhi, this third convening marks a significant milestone. For the first time, the conference will be hosted in Japan and, more broadly, across Asia—a region representing diverse populations, distinct disease patterns, and more than half of global breast cancer cases.WHY ATTEND?This international conference offers a rare opportunity to engage with a global community of experts, researchers, clinicians, and advocates dedicated to understanding and combating breast cancer in young women. Attendees will:• Engage in Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration: Work alongside international and national leaders to share expertise, bridge knowledge gaps, and co-create impactful, culturally relevant solutions.• Access the Latest Breakthroughs: Stay at the forefront of science and care innovations that are transforming how breast cancer is understood, prevented, and treated in younger populations.• The meeting aims to strengthen cross-border collaboration, encourage shared expertise, and promote solutions that are both culturally responsive and scientifically rigorous.The conference will convene a multidisciplinary audience, including breast surgeons, medical oncologists, translational researchers, nurses, pharmacists, health economists, patient advocates, young breast cancer survivors, and supporters from Japan and around the world. Attendees can expect a dynamic scientific program featuring:- Cutting-edge translational and clinical research- Advances in prevention and early detection- Personalized and precision treatment strategies- Survivorship and long-term quality-of-life considerations- Fertility preservation and psychosocial support- Innovative advocacy, education, and health policy modelsA central goal of the conference is not only to advance scientific knowledge but also to empower young women and future generations with understanding, compassion, and access to life-saving resources. By fostering meaningful dialogue between clinicians, researchers, policymakers, and those with lived experience, the meeting seeks to reduce the global burden of breast cancer in young women and improve outcomes worldwide.The Japan Breast Cancer Research Group (JBCRG) and BCYW Foundation ensure that every young woman has access to the latest advances in the field and to life-saving information, resources, and support.Join us in this vital effort to advance research and treatment, raise targeted awareness, and create a future where every young woman has the knowledge and resources to protect herself from breast cancer.ABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe BCYW Foundation is the leading research- and academically focused global organization dedicated solely to breast cancer in young women. Founded three years ago, it unites a diverse network of scientists, oncologists, surgeons, survivors, NGOs, and partners from 30 countries. The Foundation advances progress by providing scientific leadership, generating evidence, and fostering international collaboration. Grounded in thorough scholarship and aligned with the Foundation’s broader scientific leadership—including the peer-reviewed, open-access Journal of Young Women Breast Cancer and Health https://journals.lww.com/ywbc/ )— the BCYW Foundation reflects our commitment to advancing evidence, influencing international discussions, and driving progress in the field. More recently, the BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health ( https://ycbh.org/ ), a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.ABOUT THE JAPAN BREAST CANCER RESEARCH GROUP (JBCRG)The JBCRG is a non-profit research organization that conducts and coordinates clinical studies to improve breast cancer treatment. JBCRG was established by a group of physicians committed to clinical research with the aim of improving treatment and outcomes for patients with breast cancer. It has grown into a national network of breast cancer specialists who voluntarily conduct clinical trials in addition to their clinical duties. We are supported in our activities by nurses, pharmacists, clinical laboratory technicians, clinical research coordinators, and many other professionals. We work together to maintain patient safety and the high quality of our clinical studies. https://jbcrg.jp/en/

