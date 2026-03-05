El Paso Pool & Spas by LV Announces Fleet Expansion in East El Paso TX

A breathtaking custom infinity pool we recently completed for a client in Horizon City, Texas. Built to withstand West Texas elements while providing luxury resort views. Enjoy chilly West Texas desert nights in a custom-built, rapidly heated concrete spa. Flawlessly integrated into a recent Cielo Vista pool build. Upgrading an older backyard oasis with premium Pebble Tec plaster for a flawless, ultra-durable, and stain-resistant finish in Eastwood. Adding tranquility and movement to this custom gunite pool with a breathtaking natural rock waterfall and integrated sheer descents. Our newly expanded fleet of service and construction trucks, ready to build your dream pool across the Borderland! Now permanently servicing Horizon City and East El Paso.

Responding to increased regional demand, El Paso Pool & Spas by LV expands its vehicle fleet to streamline custom pool construction in East El Paso, TX.

Earning the seal for Best pools builders El Paso proves our commitment to quality. Expanding our fleet allows us to bring elite swimming pool construction to more families without the wait.” — Lola Valdez

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Paso Pool - Spas Contractors Builders and Designs by LV, a premier custom outdoor living and aquatic design firm, today announced a significant expansion of its service and construction fleet. This operational growth allows the company to increase its capacity and streamline project timelines across high-demand residential areas in the Borderland.The fleet expansion follows a period of notable company growth and local recognition. Having recently earned local industry seals highlighting the company as a top-rated custom pool builder, management determined that increased logistical support was necessary to maintain their standard of service. The expanded fleet is now permanently deployed to service expanding neighborhoods, including Far East El Paso (79938), Horizon City (79928), Eastwood (79935), and Cielo Vista (79925)."Expanding our fleet allows us to meet the increased demand for custom backyard renovations while maintaining the strict quality control our clients expect," said a spokesperson for El Paso Pool & Spas by LV. "By positioning our teams strategically across the city, we can bring our specialized swimming pool construction to El Paso residents with greater efficiency."Building swimming pools in the West Texas region requires specific engineering to accommodate the unique soil and extreme climate. El Paso Pool & Spas by LV has built a reputation as one of the Best pools builders El Paso has to offer by focusing on durable materials, including custom gunite, rapid-install fiberglass, and climate-resistant Pebble Tec finishes.The deployment of these new service vehicles ensures that specialized crews—from 3D landscape designers to structural engineers—are readily available for on-site consultations and rapid project execution throughout the greater El Paso area. For more information regarding their swimming pool construction El Paso services, residents are encouraged to visit the company's website.About El Paso Pool - Spas Contractors Builders and Designs by LV:Located in East El Paso, TX, El Paso Pool & Spas by LV is a swimming pool contractor and landscape design firm. The company specializes in high-end gunite, fiberglass, and custom concrete pools, as well as integrated spas and complete backyard renovations engineered for the West Texas environment.Media Contact:El Paso Pool - Spas Contractors Builders and Designs by LVPhone: (915) 694-5101Website: https://elpasopoolsbylv.com/ Location: East El Paso, TX

