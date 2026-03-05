Lemon My Vehicle Expands Nationwide Support as March 2026 Sees Surge in Electric Vehicle Defect Claims

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As electric vehicle adoption accelerates and manufacturing defects continue affecting thousands of American drivers, Lemon My Vehicle announces expanded nationwide legal support for consumers stuck with defective vehicles. The trusted lemon law firm, headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, specializes in helping owners of 2020 or newer vehicles pursue compensation through federal and state lemon laws when manufacturers fail to honor their warranty obligations.With spring 2026 marking peak car buying season and tax refunds enabling new vehicle purchases, Lemon My Vehicle urges consumers to understand their legal rights before and after purchasing vehicles. The firm offers free consultations to help drivers nationwide determine if their defective vehicles qualify for buybacks, replacements, or substantial cash settlements.Electric Vehicle Defects Drive Record Claim NumbersThe rapid transition to electric vehicles has introduced unprecedented categories of defects that traditional lemon laws were never designed to address—yet these laws provide full protection for EV owners. Battery degradation, charging system failures, software malfunctions, and range anxiety caused by defective systems have emerged as leading complaints among electric vehicle owners."Electric vehicles represent cutting-edge technology, but they're certainly not immune to manufacturing defects," explained Stephany Montoya, spokesperson for Lemon My Vehicle. "We've seen a significant increase in EV-related lemon law claims involving everything from batteries that won't hold a charge to software glitches that disable critical safety features. These aren't minor inconveniences—they're serious defects that can make expensive vehicles essentially unusable."California continues leading the nation in EV adoption and correspondingly in EV-related lemon law claims. State data shows lemon law filings increased from approximately 15,000 in 2022 to over 22,000 in 2023, with electric vehicle defects contributing significantly to this growth. Early 2026 trends suggest this trajectory continues upward.Traditional Defects Remain PrevalentWhile EV defects capture headlines, traditional mechanical problems continue plaguing vehicles across all powertrains. Transmission failures affecting General Motors, Ford, and Toyota vehicles have prompted ongoing recalls and class action litigation. Engine problems, electrical system malfunctions, and safety equipment defects round out the most common categories of lemon law claims.Recent recalls in early 2026 have affected hundreds of thousands of vehicles across major manufacturers. Ford recalled F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E models for software issues, while Toyota faces class action lawsuits alleging transmission defects in popular Camry models. These widespread quality issues demonstrate that no manufacturer is immune to producing defective vehicles.Who Qualifies for Lemon Law ProtectionLemon My Vehicle helps consumers understand whether their vehicles may qualify for lemon law remedies. Generally, vehicles qualify when they exhibit substantial defects affecting safety, use, or value that manufacturers cannot repair after a reasonable number of attempts—typically three to four repair attempts for the same problem, or two attempts for serious safety defects.Consumers with 2020 or newer vehicles experiencing persistent problems should check if they qualify for protection. Qualifying vehicles may entitle owners to complete buybacks at full purchase price, replacement with equivalent new vehicles, or cash settlements covering their losses."Many consumers assume they're simply stuck with a defective vehicle because the dealer keeps claiming the problem is fixed," Montoya noted. "That's exactly what lemon laws were designed to prevent. If your vehicle keeps having the same problems despite repeated repair attempts, you likely have legal options. Our free consultation helps determine whether you qualify."Free Consultations and Contingency RepresentationLemon My Vehicle provides free case evaluations for consumers nationwide experiencing vehicle defects. The firm's experienced attorneys review repair records, warranty documentation, and defect patterns to assess qualification under applicable federal and state lemon laws.The firm handles cases on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay no upfront costs and only pay attorney fees if they win their cases. In successful lemon law claims, manufacturers are typically required to cover prevailing consumers' attorney fees, making quality legal representation accessible regardless of financial situation.Contact Lemon My Vehicle TodayVehicle owners with 2020 or newer cars, trucks, or SUVs experiencing ongoing defects should document all repair attempts, maintain detailed records of dealer communications, and contact Lemon My Vehicle to check if they qualify for compensation.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact Lemon My Vehicle at 213-531-2056, email info@lemonmyvehicle.com, or visit https://lemonmyvehicle.com . The firm's offices are located at 10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 2000, Woodland Hills, CA 91364.About Lemon My VehicleLemon My Vehicle is a trusted nationwide lemon law firm dedicated to helping consumers fight back against defective vehicles. Whether dealing with engine, transmission, electrical, or battery system issues, the firm's experienced attorneys handle the legal process from start to finish, ensuring clients receive the compensation they deserve under federal and state lemon laws. With a commitment to personalized service and proven results, Lemon My Vehicle stands ready to advocate for vehicle owners nationwide stuck with lemons.Media Contact:Owner: Stephany MontoyaBusiness Name: Lemon My VehiclePhone: +1 (213) 531-2056Email: info@lemonmyvehicle.comWebsite: https://lemonmyvehicle.com Address: 10880 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 2000, Woodland Hills, CA 91364Sources:1. Seven Law Group. "Does California Lemon Law cover Electric Vehicles (EVs)?" Published June 11, 2025. https://sevenlaw.com/blog/does-california-lemon-law-cover-electric-vehicles-evs/ 2. Jeffries Law. "Electric Vehicles and Lemon Laws." Published July 25, 2025. https://www.lemonclaims.com/electric-vehicles-and-lemon-laws/ 3. Your Lemon Law Rights. "EV Lemon Law - Common Defects in Electric Cars." Published November 7, 2025. https://www.yourlemonlawrights.com/news/2021/11/25/lemon-laws-electric-cars 4. Morgan & Morgan. "GM Transmission Recalls and Issues: What Drivers Need to Know." Published November 25, 2025. https://www.forthepeople.com/blog/gm-transmission-recalls-and-issues-what-drivers-need-know/ 5. CarBuzz. "Toyota Facing Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Defective Transmissions." Published January 2026. https://carbuzz.com/toyota-transmission-class-action-lawsuit/

