Tellabs Honored by APOLAN as 2025 Education Award Winner

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellabs, a global leader of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, has been named the recipient of the APOLAN 2025 Member Award for Education, recognizing the impact and reach of the Tellabs Optical LAN Training YouTube channel. The award highlights Tellabs and its commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality education that helps customers, partners, and industry professionals design, deploy, and manage optical LANs with confidence.The Tellabs Optical LAN Training YouTube channel provides expert-led tutorials, deployment guidance, and technical deep dives, designed to support organizations at every stage of their optical networking journey. With a growing global audience, the channel has become a trusted resource for practical, real-world training, and best practices.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this award and recognition. We’re proud of the impact these resources are making and excited to continue expanding our educational efforts for the optical networking community,” said Karen Leos, VP of Global Sales and Professional Services, Tellabs.APOLAN’s Member Awards recognize organizations that drive innovation, awareness, and adoption of optical LAN technologies. Tellabs’ recognition underscores the company’s ongoing investment in knowledge sharing and industry enablement.See the complete list of APOLAN 2025 Member Awards here. About APOLANAPOLAN is a non-profit organization driving adoption and educating the market about optical LAN technology’s economic and technical advantages. Through its membership of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use optical networks. Learn more about APOLAN. About TellabsTellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with high-performance solutions built for today and what’s next. Powered by Passive Optical Networking (PON), its technology delivers speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs, energy use, and space requirements. Designed for flexibility and built to scale, Tellabs enables smarter and more sustainable connectivity. For over 30 years, Tellabs has helped organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at tellabs.com.

