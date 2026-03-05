Sismai Roman Champions a New Model of Advocacy for Women Without Over-Coaching or Over-Correcting

Enterprise sales leader introduces a results-driven framework empowering women to advocate for themselves with confidence, clarity, and authenticity

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sismai Roman, Head of Global Sales at FlexTrap, is reshaping the conversation around how women advocate for themselves at work. Drawing from her experience leading global sales teams and closing multi-million-dollar enterprise deals, Sismai R Vasquez is promoting a results-driven approach that empowers women to advance their careers without being over-coached or asked to change who they are.

Sismai Roman has observed that high-performing women are often advised to adjust their tone, soften their communication, or recalibrate their ambition. Instead, she teaches women how to anchor their advocacy in measurable business impact.

“Women don’t need to be told to be less direct or less ambitious,” Sismai Roman says. “They need to understand how to clearly communicate their value in business terms and align their performance with company goals.”

Her framework focuses on:

• Translating achievements into executive-level impact

• Advocating for promotions and compensation with clarity and data

• Setting boundaries confidently

• Positioning oneself as a strategic contributor, not just a high performer

By applying enterprise sales principles, such as value positioning, stakeholder awareness, and outcome-driven communication, Sismai R Vasquez helps women approach career advancement strategically rather than emotionally.

Beyond her role at FlexTrap, Sismai Roman is an active mentor and speaker, contributing to conversations around SaaS innovation, leadership development, and performance-based advocacy. Her message resonates across industries seeking to foster stronger, more authentic leadership pipelines.

“Advocacy isn’t about changing your personality,” Sismai Roman adds. “It’s about owning your impact.”

About Sismai Roman Vazquez

Sismai Roman Vazquez is the SVP, SaaS Growth & Business Development, Americas, where she leads enterprise sales strategy and drives global revenue growth. With extensive experience scaling high-performing SaaS sales teams, she specializes in delivering solutions that help finance leaders and AP teams streamline workflows and achieve operational excellence. Known for her consultative approach and results-driven leadership, Sismai Roman is also a mentor and thought leader who contributes to industry conversations on sales strategy, SaaS innovation, and leadership development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.