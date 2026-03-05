Chicago Injury Defense Attorney Kathryn Ann Gallanis Recognized as 2026 Elite Lawyer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Kathy Gallanis has been recognized as an Elite Lawyer for 2026, an honor that reflects her high standards of integrity and professional accomplishment. With decades of experience in civil litigation, Ms. Gallanis focuses her practice on defending clients accused of negligence in personal injury claims. This distinction underscores her unwavering commitment to ethical advocacy and her dedication to delivering exceptional representation to her clients.

Prior to her work in civil litigation and personal injury defense, Ms. Gallanis served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Felony Trial Division of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. In that role, she tried numerous felony cases, gaining substantial courtroom experience. Her background has proven to be a significant asset to her current practice, equipping her with the skills to navigate complex litigation and vigorously defend clients facing serious allegations.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Gallanis holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a distinction awarded to attorneys who demonstrate the highest level of professional excellence and ethical standards.

Outside of her legal practice, Ms. Gallanis has remained actively involved in the legal and academic communities. She previously served as President of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois and taught as an adjunct professor at Lewis University.

