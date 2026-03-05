PurpleLab and Decentriq Launch the Industry’s First Social Media Measurement Solution for Healthcare

Pharma advertisers can now connect social media campaign performance to real-world patient outcomes for the first time ever.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleLab®, a leading healthcare analytics company, and Decentriq, a confidential data collaboration platform, announced today a partnership that will enable life sciences brands to measure the direct impact of social media advertising on real-world patient outcomes.

Measuring the impact of media investment on patient outcomes has long been the "holy grail" for life sciences and pharmaceutical brands. While traditional brands have successfully used closed-loop measurement for years, the healthcare industry has faced the rigid privacy requirements (such as HIPAA’s) and the data silos of media platforms.

PurpleLab allows healthcare advertisers to effectively measure media impact across screens, from digital and programmatic to television. Yet, unique constraints of social platforms don’t allow for exposure data to exit walled gardens, and healthcare data cannot be uploaded into these platforms. This has created an industry challenge in achieving comprehensive measurement, as a key element of the media mix remained unmeasured.

In utilizing Decentriq’s data clean room technology, the two companies have established a secure framework that allows these datasets to be analyzed together, unlocking visibility across the full media mix.

PurpleLab can now leverage Decentriq’s confidential computing technology platform and offer its media measurement product suite across any media environment. This lets PurpleLab securely match media exposure data from social media platforms against their extensive healthcare datasets, which include:

• Verified pharmacy and doctor prescription data

• Hospital and health claims data

• Real-world patient outcome signals

“We’ve been looking for a way to close the loop with social media platforms for years, but it was technically not possible or too cumbersome until the advent of data clean rooms,” says Scott Ronay, GM Advertising at PurpleLab. “Decentriq, with its DNA in security and privacy, is the best partner to address this problem and finally provide our clients with the full-funnel visibility they require.”

The integration of PurpleLab’s robust, compliant healthcare data in tandem with Decentriq’s data clean room infrastructure unlocks several key capabilities for pharma marketers:

• Closed-loop measurement in walled gardens: Track the path from a social media impression to a prescription or health claim.

• HIPAA-compliant analytics: Perform complex attribution modeling in a secure data clean room that satisfies the strictest legal and compliance standards.

• Multi-platform scaling: With one major social media platform already confirmed, the partnership expects to onboard additional global platforms in the coming months.

“This partnership sits at the exact intersection of the two industries Decentriq has focused on since our beginning: media and healthcare,” says Pierre Cholet, Chief Customer Officer at Decentriq. “We are proud to provide the technology that helps PurpleLab turn their vision of a truly universal measurement suite into a reality.”

This functionality will be available to all PurpleLab clients effective immediately, enabling life sciences brands to measure social media campaigns with ties to AQ, script lift and HCP visits, unlocking a groundbreaking opportunity.

About PurpleLab

PurpleLab® is a health-tech company driven by one clear philosophy: outcomes matter most. As your trusted partner for real-world data, we help organizations drive decisive action based on precise insights – with the ultimate goal of giving everyone a fighting chance at the best possible health outcome.

About Decentriq

Decentriq, the “Switzerland of data”, is a confidential data collaboration platform. By enforcing compliance and control with advanced privacy technologies, Decentriq’s data clean rooms help enterprises scale data collaborations across organizational boundaries and unlock value from data that would otherwise be too sensitive to use.

Decentriq powers data collaboration in the world’s most privacy- and compliance-conscious industries, including media, healthcare, banking, and the public sector.

