DomainsByOwner.com Connects Domain Buyers and Sellers Through a Commission-Free Marketplace

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As domain names continue to serve as critical assets for businesses, entrepreneurs, and digital investors, the demand for transparent and efficient domain marketplaces has grown significantly. Traditional domain sales platforms often rely on broker-mediated transactions and commission-based pricing structures that can increase costs for buyers and reduce returns for sellers.Responding to these challenges, DomainsByOwner.com has launched a commission-free marketplace designed to connect domain buyers and sellers directly. The platform removes brokerage layers and transaction commissions, allowing domain owners to maintain full control over pricing while enabling buyers to negotiate directly with the asset holder.The marketplace introduces a simplified model focused on transparency and direct communication. Instead of participating in negotiations or charging a percentage of each sale, DomainsByOwner.com functions as a neutral marketplace where domain owners list their digital assets and communicate directly with potential buyers.A Direct Connection Between Buyers and OwnersMany existing domain marketplaces operate under brokerage-style systems in which intermediaries manage negotiations and apply commissions that may range from 10% to 30% of the final transaction value. While these services may provide convenience, they can also introduce pricing distortions and slow negotiation processes.DomainsByOwner.com eliminates these intermediaries by enabling direct buyer–seller interaction. Buyers can contact domain owners through the platform to discuss pricing, payment arrangements, and transfer procedures. This approach allows both parties to communicate openly and reach agreements without third-party influence.For domain investors and portfolio owners, the platform provides an environment where they can manage listings independently while maintaining full ownership of their negotiation process.A No-Fee, No-Commission Marketplace StructureOne of the most distinctive aspects of DomainsByOwner.com is its commission-free framework. The platform does not collect a percentage from completed transactions and does not charge broker fees that typically accompany domain sales.By removing commissions, sellers retain the full value of negotiated transactions. At the same time, buyers may benefit from more competitive pricing because domain owners do not need to inflate prices to offset platform commissions.The marketplace is designed to support both fixed-price listings and offer-based negotiations, allowing sellers to adopt pricing strategies that reflect the unique value of their domains.Platform Features Designed for Simplicity and TransparencyDomainsByOwner.com provides a streamlined listing and discovery system intended to simplify the buying and selling process. Sellers can publish domain listings that include descriptive information, pricing details, and direct inquiry options. Buyers can browse available domains and contact owners directly to initiate negotiations.Because the platform does not operate as a broker, it does not manage or oversee transaction negotiations. Instead, it provides the infrastructure for users to communicate directly and reach mutually agreed terms.The marketplace also does not provide internal escrow services. To ensure secure transactions, buyers and sellers are encouraged to use reputable third-party escrow providers of their choice when finalizing deals.Supporting the Global Digital Asset EconomyDomain names have evolved into valuable digital assets that support brand development, marketing strategies, and online commerce. As more businesses expand their digital presence, demand for memorable and strategic domain names continues to increase.DomainsByOwner.com is structured as a global marketplace, allowing domain buyers and sellers from different regions to connect without geographic limitations. The platform aims to facilitate international participation while maintaining a straightforward and transparent transaction framework.By prioritizing direct communication, seller autonomy, and fee-free transactions, DomainsByOwner.com reflects a growing shift toward owner-controlled digital marketplaces.The platform is now live and accepting listings from domain owners worldwide. More information about the commission-free marketplace and its direct connection model can be found at https://www.domainsbyowner.com

