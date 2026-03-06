Robert 'Roby' Polacek of the RoseBernard Studio Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitality is evolving. Not cosmetically — structurally.

Robert “Roby” Polacek, Co-Founder and Creative Director of RoseBernard Studio, approaches hospitality as a performance ecosystem — where design, operational systems, and emerging technology align to reduce friction and increase belonging.

With more than 35 years of experience shaping hotels, restaurants, and mixed-use destinations, Polacek believes luxury has shifted.

“Luxury is no longer surface-driven,” he explains. “It’s about how seamlessly you’re cared for. When friction disappears, presence becomes possible.”

Designing for Longevity

Among RoseBernard Studio’s notable projects is the Grand Hyatt at SFO, where the team re-imagined the airport hotel as a regulated, calming environment for travelers in transit. Designed with clarity, coherence, and operational alignment, the property has become a model for emotionally durable hospitality — prompting further expansion.

Polacek’s recent essay, Longevity is the New Luxury, expands on this philosophy. “The most successful hospitality environments aren’t the most theatrical,” he notes. “They’re the ones people return to. Belonging drives loyalty.”

The Innkeeper Project Framework

Polacek is also the creator of The Innkeeper Project Framework — a measurable leadership and operational model designed to restore stewardship and attention in modern hospitality.

“The industry has optimized for scale and efficiency,” he says. “But care requires infrastructure. When leadership reduces fragmentation between design, operations, and technology, staff can offer presence — and guests feel the difference.”

The framework centers on one principle: Reduce Friction. Increase Belonging.

Technology That Protects Humanity

RoseBernard Studio integrates AI and data analysis not to replace human interaction, but to remove operational noise.

“AI should help us be more human,” Polacek explains. “When systems reduce cognitive load for staff, attention returns. And attention is the currency of hospitality.”

Authenticity and Cultural Integrity

With projects spanning global markets, Polacek emphasizes alignment with local culture and context.

“You should know what city you’re in,” he says. “Hospitality should reflect place — not replicate trend.”

Beyond the Studio

Polacek’s creative practice extends beyond commercial projects. His San Francisco-based salon, Bohemian Carnival, serves as a living laboratory for presence, rhythm, and sensory coherence — reinforcing his belief that hospitality begins at a human scale.

He also actively supports the neuro-diverse arts community through involvement with Creativity Explored.

Looking Forward

As RoseBernard Studio continues to explore regenerative hospitality concepts such as the Mezcal Ranch initiative, Polacek remains focused on stewardship, alignment, and emotional durability. “Hospitality shapes behavior,” he says. “If we design for presence instead of spectacle, loyalty becomes structural.”

About RoseBernard Studio

RoseBernard Studio, led by Robert Polacek and Justin Colombik, is a hospitality strategy and design firm creating environments that align story, systems, and technology to produce emotionally intelligent guest experiences.

Close Up Radio recently featured Robert Polacek, Co-Founder and Creative Director at the at the RoseBernard Studio in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Monday March 2nd at 12pm EST and on Monday March 9th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-robert-polacek/id1785721253?i=1000752873827

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-325399808/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3IpfMgU7v6afxkCq72VQTm

For more information about Robert Polacek or the RoseBernard Studio, please visit https://rosebernardstudio.com/

