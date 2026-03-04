Rosefield Energy Tech and Base Oil News Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Year-Round Sponsorship Visibility

From Two Days To Year-Round Industry Presence

Rosefield Energy Tech and Base Oil News partner to give sponsors in the base oils and lubricants industry market visibility— before, during and after events

Rosefield Conferences have always delivered great value to all their sponsors. This program takes that further by keeping sponsors continuously visible to the market.” — Shailendra Gokhale, Founder and Director, Rosefield Energy Tech

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosefield Energy Tech and Base Oil News have formed a strategic partnership to offer integrated sponsorships to companies in the global base oils and lubricants industry — extending conference visibility into year-round market presence across both organisations' platforms.

The programme builds on the value that event sponsorship already delivers. Rosefield conferences bring the industry together and create real commercial momentum — conversations started, prospects engaged, relationships forming. This partnership ensures that momentum carries forward, keeping sponsors visible long after the conference is over.

Under the new arrangement, sponsorship continues beyond the event through coordinated digital exposure across both organisations’ channels. These include Rosefield’s bi-annual E-Magazine, fortnightly newsletter and social media, and Base Oil News’ website, weekly publications and newsletters.

“Rosefield Conferences have always delivered great value to all their sponsors. This program takes that further by keeping sponsors continuously visible to the market and ensuring they derive sustained value well beyond the event itself.”

Shailendra Gokhale, Founder and Director, Rosefield Energy Tech

“Base Oil News reaches refiners, blenders, traders and distributors across key markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Pairing that reach with Rosefield’s conferences — particularly as India’s lubricants market continues to grow — means sponsors are in front of the right people all year, not just for two days.”

Iain Pocock, Founder and Global Editor, Base Oil News

The programme launches ahead of Rosefield's 5th Conference on Circular Economy in Used Oil, taking place in May 2026.

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Rosefield Energy Tech at info@rosefieldb2b.com



ABOUT ROSEFIELD ENERGY TECH

Rosefield Energy Tech is an independent advisory firm operating across ESG and lubricants, delivering strategic guidance and industry-focused solutions across the evolving energy value chain. The company also organises conferences, seminars, and industry forums that connect stakeholders, foster collaboration, and drive progress within the global lubricants industry.

ABOUT BASE OIL NEWS

Base Oil News, a Specialties Media publication, provides global news and analysis focused on the base oils and lubricants markets, delivering verified data, trade insights and supply-demand intelligence to industry participants worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.