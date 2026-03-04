Fidelity Home Group Expands Florida DSCR Mortgage Solutions, Strengthening Leadership in Investor Financing

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelity Home Group, Florida’s top-rated mortgage company, is advancing its leadership in investment property lending with its enhanced DSCR mortgage (Debt Service Coverage Ratio) program, offering real estate investors a streamlined, cash flow–based alternative to traditional financing.

As demand for investment properties continues to accelerate across Florida, many investors are seeking flexible lending options that do not rely on tax returns, W-2s, or traditional debt-to-income calculations. Fidelity Home Group’s DSCR loan program is designed to meet this need by qualifying borrowers primarily on the rental income of the subject property rather than personal income, creating a more efficient path to financing.

“Fidelity Home Group is redefining how investors access capital through our Florida DSCR mortgage program,” said Erik Björklund, VP of Mortgage Lending at Fidelity Home Group. “Our DSCR financing solutions are built for sophisticated investors who understand that strong rental cash flow, not personal income documentation, should drive lending decisions. This approach empowers investors to scale their portfolios with speed, confidence, and strategic precision.”

Why Choose Fidelity Home Group’s DSCR Mortgage Program?

Fidelity Home Group’s DSCR mortgage financing provides a powerful alternative for real estate investors seeking flexibility and efficiency. Key features include:

- Cash flow–based underwriting using the property’s Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR)

- No personal income verification required, eliminating tax return and W-2 documentation in many cases

- Flexible qualification criteria, ideal for self-employed borrowers and serial investors

- Competitive DSCR mortgage rates aligned with current market conditions

- Financing available for single-family rentals, non-warrantable condos, condotels, multifamily properties, and select short-term rentals

- Expert guidance from experienced Florida DSCR mortgage professionals

- May use additional income sources to qualify

- Option to close in the name of an LLC or corporation upon request

Florida remains one of the most attractive real estate investment markets in the United States, and Fidelity Home Group continues to innovate with investor-focused mortgage programs. The company’s DSCR loan program is part of a broader commitment to delivering creative financing solutions that support long-term wealth building and portfolio growth.

“Whether investors are acquiring their first rental property or expanding a large portfolio, our DSCR mortgage specialists work closely with them to structure the right financing strategy,” added Erik Björklund. “Our goal is to simplify the lending process while maximizing opportunity through smart, performance-based DSCR financing.”

About Fidelity Home Group

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Fidelity Home Group is recognized as Florida’s top-rated mortgage company and a leader in both traditional and alternative lending. The company offers a comprehensive range of mortgage programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, Bank Statement, Non-QM, Non-Warrantable Condo, Condotel, Land Loans, True Stated Income, Construction-to-Permanent, and DSCR mortgages.

With deep expertise in Florida real estate and investment lending, Fidelity Home Group delivers customized mortgage strategies that combine transparency, expert knowledge, and superior client service.

For more information about Fidelity Home Group’s Florida DSCR mortgage program or to speak with a DSCR loan specialist, visit www.fidelityhomegroup.com or call 407-955-4575.

