Robooter Launches U.S. Direct to Consumer Website, Bringing FDA Cleared Smart Power Wheelchairs to U.S. Customers

Robooter.us goes live with two flagship models and a roadmap that includes advanced assisted driving features targeted for Q4 2026

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robooter, a global mobility technology company with customers in 65+ countries, today announced the official launch of its U.S. direct to consumer website at https://robooter.us/. The new platform gives U.S. customers direct access to Robooter’s FDA cleared power wheelchairs, along with dedicated customer support, warranty coverage, and product resources in one place.

Two models are immediately available for purchase on the site: the Robooter E80 Carbon Fiber Power Wheelchair and the Robooter E60 Pro A All Terrain Power Wheelchair. Both are FDA cleared Class II medical devices, backed by a 1 year limited warranty, and include free shipping on all orders.

“Launching Robooter.us marks a meaningful step in making our products more accessible to people across the United States,” said a Robooter spokesperson. “We built this platform to make it easy for riders, caregivers, and families to find the right chair, get their questions answered, and feel confident in their purchase from the first click to long after delivery.”

The site also reflects Robooter’s broader commitment to after sales support. Customers have access to a dedicated Help Center, a Robooter companion app for iOS and Android, and clear warranty and refund policies. The company’s U.S. address is 300 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19801.

Looking ahead, Robooter plans to expand its U.S. product lineup in Q4 2026, with new models in development that are intended to incorporate advanced smart features, including assisted driving concepts. These represent planned future functionality and are not available in currently shipping products.

Product Highlights

Robooter E80 Carbon Fiber Power Wheelchair

(https://robooter.us/products/carbon-fiber-power-wheelchair)

Weighs approximately 35 lbs with a carbon fiber frame; supports up to 330 lbs, reaches speeds up to 5 mph, and offers a driving range up to 8.3 miles with the 12Ah airline friendly battery.

FDA cleared Class II medical device with an IPX5 waterproof rating, built in LED lights, app control for iOS and Android, and rear anti tip wheels for added stability.

Robooter E60 Pro A All Terrain Power Wheelchair

Aluminum alloy frame with a driving range up to 13.1 miles (20Ah battery) and speeds up to 6.2 mph, designed for use on varied terrain indoors and outdoors.

FDA cleared Class II medical device with app control for iOS and Android, supported by a 1 year limited warranty and free shipping.

About Robooter

Founded in 2016, Robooter is a mobility technology company dedicated to helping people with mobility challenges live better every day through smart, user centered power wheelchairs. Robooter products are trusted by customers in 65+ countries and regions, and the company’s portfolio is backed by 270+ intellectual property assets spanning robotics, control systems, and product design. Robooter operates under an ISO certified quality management system, and key models are CE marked and FDA cleared as applicable. Learn more at https://robooter.us/

