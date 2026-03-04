SGH Partners With Redesign Health to Strengthen the Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • SGH partners with New York–based Redesign Health, a global venture and applied technology firm, to accelerate healthcare innovation by backing founders building companies changing the future of healthcare• The three-year collaboration will co-develop digital health startups addressing ageing-in-place, chronic care management, workforce productivity, and other national healthcare priorities• The partnership combines SGH's clinical expertise and hospital access with Redesign Health's institutional capital, AI-enabled platform, and domain expertise to scale solutions across Asia and globallyHealthcare professionals often know the areas to improve for better patient care and experience. But to bring an idea to fruition, finding the right partners is important in making changes that matter.On the other hand, newly formed startup companies with a potentially innovative healthcare solution may find it hard to gain meaningful insights from reputable hospitals to develop, refine, or validate it before bringing it to the market beyond Singapore.Singapore General Hospital (SGH), one of the world's top-ranked hospitals, has partnered with Redesign Health Inc., a global venture and applied technology firm focused on building next-generation healthcare companies, to bring together healthcare professionals, startups, and other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to address critical challenges in Singapore and the broader region.“Collaboration is key if we want to accelerate innovation and achieve transformative outcomes for Singaporean patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals. But there is also an altruistic dimension to our partnership with Redesign Health that makes it more meaningful,” said Associate Professor Tan Hiang Khoon, CEO, SGH.“We want to support and contribute to the growth of the next generation of healthcare innovators through the clinical expertise offered under this partnership. This will enable startups to achieve greater success in Singapore and on the global stage.”The three-year partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in December 2025, will co-develop healthcare startups that are aligned with national and institutional healthcare priorities, including:• Value-based and outcome-driven care models• Ageing-in-place and chronic care management• Workforce productivity, retention, and automation• Distributed care models (e.g., IoT, remote monitoring, ambulatory care)• Financial protection and health system sustainability• Precision medicine and data-driven innovation• Ventures leveraging SGH’s intellectual property (IP) and patentsUnder the MOU, SGH will provide access to clinicians, research, and innovation teams, as well as inputs on product design, safety, and clinical relevance. The hospital will also support pilot programmes, workflow integration, data validation, and other areas where its clinical expertise and system understanding can meaningfully accelerate venture development.Redesign Health will support founders to launch their companies through institutional capital, its AI-enabled platform, and domain expertise. This includes equipping founders with market analysis, product-fit validation, financial planning, regulatory analysis, talent strategy, and go-to-market preparation."Singapore represents a unique opportunity to build transformative, scalable solutions to address pressing healthcare challenges in SEA. SGH's clinical expertise and deep understanding of healthcare delivery, combined with our role as an institutional investor and applied technology capabilities, create an ideal environment for founders to build companies that solve real problems. We're particularly excited about working with SGH's clinicians who have firsthand experience with the challenges we're trying to solve," said Brett Shaheen, Founder & CEO, Redesign Health.About Singapore General Hospital (SGH)Singapore General Hospital, established in 1821, is the largest tertiary hospital in Singapore and ranked among the world’s best. It provides the most comprehensive patient-centred care with over 50 clinical specialties on its campus. As an Academic Medical Centre, it takes pride in training healthcare professionals and conducting cutting edge research to meet evolving needs of the nation as well as the region. Driven by a strong sense of purpose, SGH is committed to give of its best to heal and bring hope, as it has for over 200 years.For more information, please visit www.sgh.com.sg About Redesign HealthRedesign Health is a global venture and applied technology firm focused on building next-generation healthcare companies. We manage venture capital and venture buyout strategies, each powered by an AI operating system and team of leading technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors.Our venture capital strategy backs exceptional founders at the earliest stage—often before an idea is fully formed—and provides first institutional capital and an unmatched degree of strategic leverage and domain expertise through exit. Our venture buyout strategy partners with proven management teams through control investments and delivers outsized value by rewiring core products and workflows with AI.Since inception in 2018, Redesign and our portfolio companies have touched the lives of more than 15 million patients, raised over $1.5 billion from premier institutional, sovereign, and strategic investors, and built distinctive partnerships with marquee healthcare organizations and senior leaders around the world.Redesign is based in New York and has offices in Bengaluru, Los Angeles, and Riyadh.For more information, visit https://www.redesignhealth.com/ For media enquiries, please contact:Redesign HealthEmail: press@redesignhealth.com

