AGRC and BABL AI Launch Ground-breaking Certificate in AI Governance, Risk, and Compliance

New professional certification equips GRC professionals to navigate the world's most complex AI regulatory environments

This certificate was built to meet that need head-on, giving professionals a clear, practical, and immediately applicable framework for one of the defining challenges of our time.” — Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners & Media, AGRC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC), a globally recognised professional body for GRC excellence, today announced the launch of its Certificate in AI Governance, Risk, and Compliance, developed in partnership with BABL AI, a US-based leading algorithmic auditing firm that has been auditing and certifying AI systems since 2018.

The certificate arrives at a pivotal moment for organisations worldwide. As artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in business operations, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying, accountability expectations are rising, and the cost of getting AI governance wrong has never been higher. This new AGRC Certificate is designed for governance, compliance, risk, internal audit, legal, and policy professionals across all sectors, and provides the knowledge, tools, and confidence needed to govern AI responsibly and defensibly.

The six-chapter programme covers the full spectrum of AI governance, such as:

• Foundational AI concepts and machine learning for GRC professionals

• Risk assessment frameworks and global regulatory compliance

• Bias and performance testing

• Organisational governance structures and enterprise-wide implementation

• Practical expertise across the EU AI Act, GDPR, DORA, ISO/IEC 42001, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework

• Regulatory approaches across more than a dozen jurisdictions worldwide.

Participants will gain both strategic insight and practical tools to embed AI governance into existing risk and compliance infrastructures.

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, AGRC's Global Manager for Partners & Media, commented: “AI governance is no longer a niche specialism; it is a core professional competency for anyone working in GRC, compliance, or risk management. This certificate was built to meet that need head-on, giving professionals a clear, practical, and immediately applicable framework for one of the defining challenges of our time. We are proud to have developed this programme alongside BABL AI, whose expertise in algorithmic auditing brings a level of depth and real-world credibility that sets this certificate apart.”

Mert Cuhadaroglu, Training Programs Manager at BABL AI, added: “We are very proud to partner with AGRC to equip GRC professionals with the practical skills needed to meet the new realities of AI governance. At BABL AI, we see every day that governing AI responsibly requires more than high-level principles; it demands structure, evidence, and organizational maturity. This certificate translates our real-world auditing and assurance experience into practical capabilities for GRC professionals, and we believe it sets a new benchmark for AI risk and compliance education.”

The certificate is available now through AGRC's learning platform at www.agrc.org. Professionals can enrol individually or through organisational cohort arrangements.

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is a globally recognised professional body dedicated to advancing standards, knowledge, and professional excellence across the governance, risk, and compliance community. Through its certifications, training programmes, and resources, AGRC equips professionals with the expertise to navigate complex regulatory environments with confidence. Learn more at www.agrc.org.

About BABL AI

BABL AI has been auditing and certifying AI systems, consulting on responsible AI best practices, and delivering education on AI governance since 2018. Combining leading research expertise with extensive practitioner experience in AI, ethics, law, and machine learning, BABL AI helps organisations assess, test, and improve the fairness, transparency, and accountability of their AI systems, enabling them to meet regulatory requirements and build trustworthy AI. Learn more at www.babl.ai.

