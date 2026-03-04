Jewellok Technology Unveils Advanced Valve Manifold Box (VMB) Solutions for Ultra-High Purity Specialty Gas Distribution

Jewellok specializes in fully automatic and semi-automatic GC gas cabinets, BSGS gas cabinets, VMB gas cabinets, Scrubber tail gas treatment cabinets

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in high-purity fluid control systems, today announced the expansion of its Valve Manifold Box (VMB) product line. Engineered specifically for the rigorous demands of the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and photovoltaic industries, the Jewellok VMB offers an unparalleled combination of safety, precision, and modularity for managing hazardous and ultra-high-purity (UHP) gases.As global demand for integrated circuits and renewable energy technologies surges, the need for reliable gas distribution infrastructure has never been more critical. The Jewellok VMB serves as a centralized hub, safely splitting a single gas supply into multiple independent process points. This system ensures that critical manufacturing environments maintain the strict purity levels required to prevent contamination and maximize production yields.Precision Engineering and PerformanceConstructed from high-grade 316L stainless steel, Jewellok’s VMBs are designed to withstand corrosive environments while maintaining a sterile flow path. The systems feature advanced spool designs that achieve industry-leading stability, keeping output pressure fluctuations at or below ±1%. Whether operating in extreme cold (-40℃) or high-heat environments (up to 200°C), the manifold box provides consistent performance across a wide pressure range of 0.1MPa to 20MPa.Safety-First DesignSafety is the cornerstone of the Jewellok VMB architecture. Each unit undergoes rigorous helium leak testing, achieving a leak rate as low as 1x10⁻⁹ mbar l/s He. To protect personnel and facilities, the VMB enclosure operates under a negative pressure state, featuring high-frequency exhaust ventilation of at least 300 air changes per hour.In the event of a system anomaly, the VMB’s integrated safety protocols—including automatic overpressure relief and emergency shut-off valves—immediately isolate the gas lines. The hardware is fully compliant with international safety standards, including ASME, CE, and SEMI S2, ensuring seamless integration into global manufacturing facilities.Intelligent Automation and ScalabilityJewellok offers three distinct VMB gas cabinet configurations to meet varying operational needs: manual, semi-automatic, and fully automatic. The fully automatic model features a sophisticated PLC-controlled touch-screen interface, allowing operators to monitor flow rates, manage purging cycles, and receive real-time leak detection alerts.The modular design supports 4 to 8 gas sticks per enclosure, providing manufacturers with the flexibility to scale their distribution networks as production capacity grows. This compact footprint minimizes the use of expensive cleanroom floor space while maximizing the efficiency of gas delivery.About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Jewellok Technology is a specialized manufacturer of ultra high purity diaphragm valves , gas changeover manifold, high-purity gas delivery systems and fluid control components. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Jewellok provides end-to-end solutions—from gas cabinets and manifold boxes to specialized valves and fittings—supporting the world’s most advanced laboratory and industrial processes.For more information regarding the Jewellok Valve Manifold Box or to request a technical consultation, please visit https://www.jewellok.com or contact our media relations team.Media Contact:James YuanShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Building A3, No. 440, Hedong Village, Hengkeng, Guancheng Community, Guanhu Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen City, ChinaPhone: +86-13380377051Email: info@jewellok.comWebsite: https://www.specialtygasregulator.com/

