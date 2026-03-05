SK Broadband selected Amlogic S905X5 in their Next-Gen Set-Top Box, Delivering Flagship On-Device AI Experiences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amlogic, a global leader in innovative SoC solutions for smart and connected devices, today announced that SK Broadband has integrated the Amlogic S905X5 into its newly launched next-generation set-top box, AI 5 set-top box. As SK Broadband’s most intelligent home entertainment hub to date, the AI 5 set-top box redefines immersive home viewing experiences through the strategic collaboration with Amlogic and the cutting-edge capabilities of the S905X5 chip.Powered by the advanced Amlogic S905X5 system-on-chip (SoC), the AI 5 set-top box features a high-performance dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that enables true on-device AI processing. Leveraging real-time content analysis, the set-top box delivers a suite of intelligent, user-centric enhancements:• AI PQ: Leveraging the powerful computing capabilities of the NPU, AI-based image quality correction technology provides optimal image quality for the six most important key scenes (skin tone, blue sky, grassland, architecture, and night scenes).• AI Super Resolution: Intelligently upscales standard and high-definition content to stunning near-4K clarity on compatible displays, elevating legacy content to next-gen visual standards.• AI Audio Clarity: Precisely isolates and enhances human dialogue while suppressing background noise, delivering a crisp, immersive audio experience for all viewing scenarios.• Ultra-Efficient, Edge AI processing: Built on an advanced 6nm process, the S905X5 enables powerful yet energy-efficient operation. By shifting AI intelligence from the cloud to the device, it ensures enhanced data privacy and ultra-responsive performance for all interactive features.James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic, said: “Amlogic S905X5 platform is designed to bring flagship-level AI capabilities to smart devices. SK Broadband's visionary use of our technology showcases how on-device AI can create tangible, immediate benefits for the consumer—from visual fidelity to operational efficiency. We are proud to power a product that is at the forefront of smart home evolution."More information about Amlogic S905X5, please visit： https://www.amlogic.com/#Products/439/index.html About SK broadbandSK Broadband is a leading broadband and media platform provider in South Korea, delivering nationwide ultra-high-speed fiber connectivity to residential, enterprise, and public sector customers. The company operates an advanced IP backbone and large-scale fiber infrastructure that supports gigabit broadband, dedicated enterprise lines, cloud connectivity, and data center services.Beyond connectivity, SK Broadband is transforming into an AI-driven media platform company through its flagship IPTV service, B tv. The platform integrates live channels, VOD, OTT aggregation, and cloud-based streaming technology to deliver seamless, multi-device viewing experiences. Leveraging artificial intelligence, SK Broadband enhances personalized content recommendations, intelligent search, and interactive commerce capabilities that connect media consumption with real-time shopping and digital services, creating a differentiated and data-driven entertainment ecosystem.About AmlogicAmlogic is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for consumer electronics and commercial applications. Our advanced SoCs power devices ranging from Smart TVs, set-top boxes, and streaming media players to premium audio systems, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) platforms, and wireless communication solutions.Our SoCs integrate cutting-edge hardware, including low-power multimedia processors, dedicated edge AI accelerators, robust on-chip security, high-performance CPUs and GPUs, versatile I/O interfaces, and efficient communication subsystems. With user-friendly development tools and end-to-end solutions, we empower customers to rapidly deliver innovative, market-leading products. Founded in Silicon Valley with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide.

