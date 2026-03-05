6th Annual Make a Difference Week Aims to Mobilize over 10,000 Volunteers for Ecological Restoration

The Restorative Continuum includes a range of activities and interventions that can improve environmental conditions and reverse ecosystem degradation and landscape fragmentation. Verônica Cardoso, Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica — Planting of the Atlantic Forest Orchard through volunteer planting and seeding in South America during Make a Difference Week 2025. Saher Youssef, Youth Conservation Corps Lebanon, South Committee – Awareness session on sea turtles followed by a cleanup at Abbasseyeh Beach Nature Reserve, Asia during Make a Difference Week 2025.

Global event hosted by the Society for Ecological Restoration takes place from May 30 - June 7, 2026.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) will be hosting its 6th annual Make a Difference Week from May 30 - June 7, 2026. Over the course of eight days, thousands of volunteers on every continent will participate in hundreds of ecological restoration events. Restoring ecosystems helps us harness the power of nature to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss, and land degradation.Launched in 2021 by SER alongside the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, Make a Difference Week highlights the critical role of ecological restoration for the health of people and the planet. This global week of action invites individuals and communities to get their hands dirty, participating in a variety of restoration activities.Since its launch, over 22,400 volunteers have worked 140,000 hours on 825 projects in 55 countries. The event’s success and growing momentum demonstrate that even on a small scale restoration can make a difference, and emphasizes the power of collective action. Make a Difference Week events range from local garbage collections, removal of invasive species and seed planting, to large-scale tree planting and wildlife monitoring, with a focus on community involvement.“Many people feel there is little they can do to help combat climate change, or to halt and reverse environmental degradation,” said Bethanie Walder, Executive Director of SER. “But that's not true. Our vision for Make a Difference Week is to offer everyone, no matter where they live or their level of expertise, the chance to organize or participate in ecological restoration locally. Restoration benefits nature, and the communities that rely on it for food, shelter, clean air and water. Every action helps, no matter how small; and thousands of small actions adds up to real impact”.“When students of an educational institution plant native trees, and families, neighbors, and villagers come forward to support them, something beautiful happens. A bridge is built between generations,” said Bidhan Chandra Pal, Founder of Probha Aurora & Chair of the Make a Difference Week Global Committee and host of multiple youth-focused Make a Difference Day events with educational institutions in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh under the Eco-Schools Programme.“That bridge is created when we celebrate Make a Difference Week together. Planting native trees is not just about greenery; it is about restoring biodiversity, restoring shade, restoring balance, and restoring responsibility in young minds. The care and attention students have learned toward planting and nurturing trees from an early age will stay with them for life. We truly believe that.”Make a Difference Week coincides with World Environment Day, on June 5, joining a global movement for positive action that repairs our relationship with nature.How can I get involved in Make a Difference Week?There are two key ways to take part in Make a Difference Week, either as an event organiser, or as a participant. Events can encompass any activity on the restorative continuum. Organise a garbage collection in your local park. Get together with friends and family to plant native species in a community garden, local school, or even in your backyard. If you’re not sure where to begin, you can join an event in your region. Visit www.makeadifferenceweek.org for more information about MAD Week, to register your event, or to sign up as a participant.What is Ecological Restoration?Ecological restoration is defined as the process of assisting the recovery of a native ecosystem that has been degraded, damaged, or destroyed. Restoration occurs on a continuum, from reducing societal harm to fully recovered native ecosystems. Every step along the path delivers benefits to people and nature, through services like flood mitigation and water filtration, boosting pollination, and provision of the raw materials that make up our food, our medicines, and even our homes.About Make a Difference WeekMake a Difference Week is an annual global initiative hosted by the Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) that brings together individuals and organizations for hands-on restoration projects worldwide. Find out more at makeadifferenceweek.org About the Society for Ecological RestorationThe Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) advances the science, practice, and policy of ecological restoration to sustain biodiversity, improve resilience in a changing climate, and re-establish an ecologically healthy relationship between nature and culture. An international non-profit organization with more than 5,200 members in more than 130 countries, we actively promote participatory, knowledge-based approaches to restoration. Learn more about our work at www.ser.org

