DUCA DEL COSMA UNVEILS PIONEERING OUTSOLE DESIGNED TO SEAMLESSLY MERGE GOLF & STREETWEAR

The new OSIMO and AMANTEA golf shoes from Duca del Cosma The men's OSIMO shoe in the stylish White/Green colourway The eye-catching AMANTEA women's golf shoe

Lightweight Airplay Venezia technology elevates versatile OSIMO & AMANTEA shoes

We truly believe these striking new styles are the solution for those golfers seeking a perfect crossover of technical golf shoe performance and streetwear style” — Baldovino Mattiazzo, Head Designer at Duca del Cosma

BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury golf fashion brand Duca del Cosma has introduced the all-new lightweight Airplay Venezia outsole technology designed to seamlessly merge golf and streetwear functionality on two supremely versatile golf shoe designs.The all-new OSIMO and AMANTEA shoes for men and women respectively have been developed using the pioneering Airplay Venezia outsole technology featuring lateral multi-directional nubs and medial hexagonal nubs to provide ultimate performance and grip both on and off the golf course.The golf and lifestyle crossover outsole has been crafted in an advanced waterproof construction, while the use of lightweight, premium grade rubber materials ensures unmatched comfort and stability on all terrains.“We truly believe these striking new styles are the solution for those golfers seeking a perfect crossover of technical golf shoe performance and streetwear style,” said Baldovino Mattiazzo, Head Designer at Duca del Cosma. “We are seeing more and more golfers wearing their shoes in everyday life, which is why we placed a huge focus on developing the new Airplay Venezia outsole on two incredibly refreshing designs that we know will turn heads for all the right reasons this year,” he added.Designed to meet the growing demand for a hybrid golf and lifestyle shoe, the fashionable OSIMO and sophisticated AMANTEA pairing effortlessly combine fashion with technical golf shoe performance to offer an appealing all-round package. Made with premium microfibre and sleek leather accents, both shoes provide a modern, sporty look and deliver an abundance of comfort and breathability in a long-lasting construction.Among the other key technologies applied to the shoes is the highly breathable soft PU membrane INSITEArchRelief™ insole. Underscoring the premium brand’s unwavering commitment to offer the highest-quality golf footwear on the market, the insole is crafted using an exceptionally cushioned material to relieve pressure underfoot and deliver optimal shock absorption with every step.Available today, the men’s OSIMO comes in White/Green, while the AMANTEA is available in Navy/White. Both shoes have a RRP of €189.For more information on Duca del Cosma and the OSIMO and AMANTEA golf shoes, please visit www.ducadelcosma.com

