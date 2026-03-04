NEBRASKA, March 4 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Releases Statement Upon Death of U.S. Soldier From Bellevue

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the Department of War announced that Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens of Bellevue was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in Kuwait on Sunday in an Iranian missile attack.

“Suzanne and I are deeply saddened to learn of Sgt. Tietjens death,” said Gov. Pillen. “We are holding the Tietjens family close in our hearts during this unbelievably difficult time and will keep them in our prayers.

Noah stepped up to serve and defend the American people from foreign enemies around the world – a sacrifice we must never forget. Please join us in praying for the Tietjens and for all members of the United States military who stand in harm’s way to protect our freedom.”

An order regarding the flying of flags at half-staff to honor Sgt. Tietjens will be announced shortly.