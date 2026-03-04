Minister Gwede Mantashe delivers keynote address at 11th edition of the Africa Gas Forum, 5 Mar

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will on Thursday, 05 March 2026 deliver a keynote address at the 11th edition of the Africa Gas Forum to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Happening under the theme: “Unlocking Africa’s Gas Potential: Powering Industrial Growth and a Just Energy Transition”, the event will explore how Africa’s natural gas resources can catalyse industrialisation, energy security, and economic transformation while supporting the continent’s low-carbon transition.

Minister Mantashe will use this opportunity to emphasize the need to accelerate the exploration of oil and gas both onshore and offshore as a matter of urgency to reduce South Africa’s dependency on foreign oil and mitigate the risk caused by geopolitical tensions that threatens the country’s security of energy supply.

The Africa Gas Forum 2026 brings together senior executives from government, energy utilities, international investors, gas producers, LNG and pipeline project developers, industrial users, and technology providers.

Accredited members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Minister’s address as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 March 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Cape Town Internation Convention Centre (CTICC)

