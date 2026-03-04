Muhammad Burhan Mirza publishes two books based on Entrepreneurship and Mentorship

Burhan Mirza’s latest books equip readers with strategies for career progress and startup execution

Leadership to me is never about titles or authority. Instead, it is about responsibility and guiding others on the right path.” — Muhammad Burhan Mirza

KARACHI , SINDH, PAKISTAN, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muhammad Burhan Mirza , Pakistani entrepreneur, angel investor, and founder of The Coach360 and Skills360, has announced the publication of two new books aimed at equipping students, professionals, and early-stage founders with practical frameworks for career advancement and business execution.Known for his people-first investment philosophy and execution-driven mentorship model, Mirza expands his impact beyond coaching programs and startup investments into long-form knowledge documentation. The two books consolidate insights drawn from mentoring founders, advising students, investing in early-stage ventures, and building more than 15 companies across sectors.The first book, titled " The Founder’s Playbook ", focuses on leadership and practical strategies for entrepreneurs, founders, and students. It explores how to navigate challenges, make effective decisions, build teams, and take concrete action to turn ideas into results. Drawing on Mirza’s experience with The Coach360, the book emphasizes applying structured guidance over generic motivational advice, showing readers how to get things done in the real world.The second book, focuses on entrepreneurial execution and turning ideas into results. It emphasizes disciplined action over endless brainstorming, lean validation, building the right team culture, leveraging branding as a competitive edge, and the fail-fast, fail-cheap approach Mirza champions in his investments. Packed with real-world case insights, it guides readers on building minimum viable products, testing profitability, and sustaining long-term partnerships. The book also holds a surprise hidden 8th rule, offering an unexpected lesson for those who read between the lines.Speaking about the launch, Muhammad Burhan Mirza stated, “Information is abundant, but structured direction is rare. These books are designed to eliminate confusion and provide clear, actionable pathways for growth.”Over the years, Mirza has been featured on platforms including the Pakistan Startup Podcast and How Does It Work Podcast, and has contributed to discussions around youth empowerment, digital skills, and startup ecosystem development in Pakistan. With these publications, he formalizes his frameworks into scalable intellectual property accessible beyond live cohorts and workshops.The books are expected to resonate strongly with university students, early-career professionals, aspiring entrepreneurs, and ecosystem enablers seeking practical, locally relevant insights rather than imported startup narratives.Both of these books are available via purchase through Amazon. Link below:Buy " The 7 Rules They Don’t Teach You About Winning in Business " on AmazonAbout Muhammad Burhan MirzaMuhammad Burhan Mirza is a Pakistani entrepreneur, angel investor, and career coach with over 15 companies in his portfolio. He is the founder of The Coach360, a structured career counseling platform, and Skills360, a digital skills education initiative. His investment approach prioritizes execution capability, resilience, cultural alignment, scalability, and long-term value creation.

