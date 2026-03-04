OpenServ and Coyotiv Research Shows AI Reasoning Efficiency Up to 74x Higher

Armağan Amcalar, CEO Coyotiv

AI agents don’t need bigger models to improve performance; better reasoning structures can increase efficiency dramatically.

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI models become better at “thinking,” the cost of that thinking has quietly become one of the biggest bottlenecks in the industry. OpenServ Labs says it has found a way around it. Today, OpenServ and Coyotiv released a new research paper based on the BRAID (Bounded Reasoning for Autonomous Inference and Decisions) framework, demonstrating up to 99% reasoning accuracy and up to 74x Performance per Dollar (PPD) gains compared to traditional approaches. The results are backed by quantitative benchmarks across AdvancedIF, GSM-Hard, and SCALE MultiChallenge. The implication is blunt: better AI reasoning doesn’t require bigger models. Smaller, cheaper models with BRAID can match or exceed larger models using traditional prompting, challenging assumptions about parameter count.The problem: AI can reason, but it can’t do it cheaplyModern “thinking models” rely heavily on long chains of thought. That approach improves accuracy, but it also explodes token usage, increases latency, and drives up inference costs. Even worse, models often drift away from instructions, forcing developers to babysit prompts and iterateendlessly. “Right now, we’re asking models to reason in natural language, which is incredibly inefficient,” said Armağan Amcalar , CEO of Coyotiv, CTO of OpenServ Labs, and lead author of the paper. “Natural language is great for humans. It’s a terrible medium for machine reasoning. BRAID is likegiving every driver a GPS instead of a printed map. The agent can chart its route before moving, takeThe best path twice as often, and use a quarter of the fuel.”The insight: models already understand structure better than prose. Instead of letting models “think out loud,” BRAID replaces free-form reasoning with bounded, machine-readable reasoning graphs, expressed using Mermaid diagrams. These diagrams encode logic as explicit flows: steps, branches, checks, and verification loops. The result is a reasoning process that is: deterministic instead of verbose, compact instead of token-heavy, and far less prone to context drift.Here’s a simplified example for a mermaid format:flowchart TDA[Read constraints] --> B{Check condition 1}B -->|Yes| C[Apply rule A]B -->|No| D[Apply rule B]C --> E[Verify solution]D --> EE --> F[Output answer]Note: This approach enforces a more deterministic step structure while avoiding and mitigating unnecessary token usage, as each token (word, term, etc.) serves a specific role in constructing the diagram. Because the reasoning structure is clearer, smaller and cheaper models can reliably execute it.The results: small models, big efficiency gainsAuthors of the paper, Armağan Amcalar and Dr. Eyüp Çinar (Eskisehir Osmangazi University) introduce a new metric, Performance per Dollar (PPD), measuring how much reasoning performance you get for every dollar spent. In several benchmark scenarios:Large, expensive models generate a reasoning plan onceLow-cost “nano” models execute that plan repeatedlyThe system achieves 30–74x higher performance per dollar than a GPT-5-class baselineThe paper calls this the BRAID Parity Effect: with bounded reasoning, small models can match or exceed the reasoning accuracy of models one or two tiers larger using classic prompting.Why this matters nowAutonomous AI agents are moving fast, from browsers and copilots to enterprise workflows and usage-based pricing models. But reasoning costs scale linearly with usage. Without a breakthrough, autonomy hits a wall. “Reasoning cost is one of the biggest hidden blockers to real autonomy,” Amcalar said.“If you can reason faster and cheaper, you unlock experimentation. You can run 30 different solution paths for the price of one. That’s how agents become truly autonomous.” He argues that reducing reasoning cost is not just an optimization problem, but a prerequisite for the next phase of AI systems.Built for production, not just papersThe study:Uses recent benchmarks with low data-leakage riskIncludes safeguards like numerical masking to prevent shortcut solutionsReflects production-style economics, including amortized costs for reused reasoning plansHas been tested with industry partners in real agent workflowsAlready been used by companies and governments.The full paper and detailed benchmarks are available at https://arxiv.org/abs/2512.15959

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.