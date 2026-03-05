Digital Wallet’s Tax Refund Fintech Platform Wins Japan Financial Innovation Award (JFIA) 2026

Tax Refund Japan Wins JFIA 2026

Digital Wallet’s TAX REFUND JAPAN wins the Japan Financial Innovation Award (JFIA) 2026 for digitalizing tax refunds for international visitors.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Jan. 30, 2026, Global IT and fintech company and holding entity of Digital Wallet Group, Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC) , is pleased to share that its fintech service, TAX REFUND JAPAN , has been named a winner of the Japan Financial Innovation Award (JFIA) 2026, validating its role in modernizing cross-border retail payments. The announcement was made on the official JFIA website, marking another milestone for Digital Wallet in its mission to redefine financial services through advanced technology and global scalability.The JFIA, organized by FINOLAB and FINOVATORS, is an annual award program that evaluates hundreds of financial initiatives within Japan. It recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence in innovation and contribute to the fintech industry. TAX REFUND JAPAN was selected for its digital-first approach to simplifying the historically complex and manual tax-free shopping experience for international visitors.TAX REFUND JAPAN was developed to address the challenge of fragmented and inefficient traditional VAT/sales tax refund systems globally. DWC’s strong fintech infrastructure provides a seamless, scalable and digitalized process for tax refunds that aligns with upcoming regulatory reforms in Japan. The platform allows international tourists to receive their refunds through various convenient digital methods, including direct bank account transfers, mobile wallet credits and credit card payouts.The recognition from JFIA highlights Digital Wallet’s expertise in integrating information technology and financial technology to solve mission-critical challenges. TAX REFUND JAPAN not only enhances the user experience for tourists but also supports Japanese retailers in complying with tax-exempt system reforms and provides a more secure framework to prevent fraudulent activity.“We are proud to see TAX REFUND JAPAN recognized by the JFIA,” said Eiji Miyakawa, Founder and CEO of Digital Wallet Corporation. “Our goal has always been to use IT and fintech to maintain a sustainable international society. This award validates our platform as a blueprint for modernizing global financial access, providing fair and efficient financial access for everyone, whether they are migrant workers or international visitors.”###About Digital Wallet GroupDigital Wallet Group (DWG) is the holding entity of Japan-based fintech company Digital Wallet Corporation (DWC), the developer of digital remittance platform Smiles Mobile Remittance (Smiles). Digital Wallet was established in 2014 by former Sony designers and engineers as well as employees who developed global cloud services. The company had visions to excel in and provide B2B application and remittance services. In 2017, Digital Wallet combined the powers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (fintech) and used their expertise to carefully craft and develop a service that helps overseas workers send money to their loved ones by offering them the “Everyday Great Rate,” transparent and fair fees, native multilingual customer service and real-time speed through Smiles Mobile Remittance. Smiles has made great achievements such as becoming Japan's number one global money transfer service and Japan’s largest ATM network after acquiring Seven-Eleven Group’s remittance service. Smiles also received the prestigious 2021 Good Design Award for its excellence in design and functionality. Digital Wallet has expanded its business to 8 countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, the United States, Canada and Singapore. The company hopes to unite international communities all over the globe with its services. For more information, please visit the following link: https://digitalwallet.co.jp/en/

