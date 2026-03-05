Author Sam Stoutman Selected as a Featured Artist for DTLA’s March Artnight

Mignon Wine Bar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure novelist Sam Stoutman will be appearing tonight at Mignon Wine Bar from 7:00 – 9:00 pm as one of the 25 featured artists for Downtown Los Angeles’ monthly Artnight . Stoutman will present complimentary copies of his inaugural novel Pirates & Scallywags: Part I to the first 25 attendees, sign copies of his books, and take photos with fans.“DTLA’s Artnight showcases so many amazing artists across multiple mediums, hosted by some of Downtown’s best galleries and venues,” said Stoutman. “The area is one of the true beating hearts of this incredible city, and I’m thrilled to be part of this spectacular program.”Mignon Wine Bar will offer a special selection of food and drinks for purchase throughout the night, specifically tailored to the Pirates & Scallywags tale.“As a proud member of the Downtown community, we are excited to participate in Artnight,” said Mignon owner Eddie Lawson. “The program highlights several cultural treasures of the Historic Core and beyond, and we’re honored to help present such a diverse group of artists from around the world.”DTLA Artnight is a cultural gathering and art walk organized monthly on first Thursdays. Their goal is to bring life back to the Historic Core and Downtown Los Angeles. By creating a walking tour of the Historic Core, the monthly event brings revenue to the local bars, restaurants, galleries, and retail while culturally connecting not only the Downtown Los Angeles community, but the greater Los Angeles population.To arrange an interview or obtain additional information, please contact Sam Stoutman at 818-860-1131, or Mignon Wine Bar at Mignon.Winebar@gmail.com.About Sam StoutmanSam Stoutman is an author focusing on adventure novels, novellas, and short stories. Raised in Los Angeles, his passions include traveling across 15 nations, taking innovative photographs of both nature and architecture, and cheering on his sports teams. Additional information available at: www.samstoutman.com About Mignon Wine BarMignon Wine Bar is located in the historic Pacific Electric Building at 128 E. 6th St. The bar is open seven nights a week and offers a cozy atmosphere with excellent wines, cheeses, and charcuterie in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. For additional details, email us at Mignon.Winebar@gmail.com.

