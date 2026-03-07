Annapolis Film Festival Announces World Premiere of ELIJAH PEEL

Robert Malcolm Cumming and Evelyn Grace Kite star in ELIJAH PEEL, co-directed by Nathan Ross Murphy and Kevin D. Sepe, which will have its World Premiere at the Faith Experience Showcase on March 28th at the Annapolis Film Festival. 2026 Festival Presenter Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation The Annapolis Film Festival takes place March 26-29, 2026 - 4 days - 70+ films - parties - panels

A Powerful New Faith Film Anchors the Festival’s Signature Faith Experience

The Faith Experience isn’t about promoting a single viewpoint—it's about offering a seat at the table and encouraging thoughtful dialogue through film.” — Festival Leadership

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Annapolis Film Festival is proud to announce the World Premiere of ELIJAH PEEL , a moving and redemptive new film that headlines the festival’s acclaimed Faith Experience program. The film is co-directed by Nathan Ross Murphy and is written by Kevin D. Sepe. Screenwriter Kevin D. Sepe is expected for the Q&A following the film, as well as the entire ensemble cast, including actors Robert Malcolm Cumming, who plays Elijah Peel - Please Send Help (2024); Kevin Sorbo, who plays Rock - Hercules: The Legendary Journeys (1995); and young star Evelyn Grace Kite, who portrays Jessica Sanchez in Elijah Peel (2026).At a time when audiences are searching for stories of hope, healing, and second chances, ELIJAH PEEL delivers a powerful message of grace and transformation.Inspired by a true story and from executive producers Willie and Korie Robertson (Duck Dynasty, The Blind), Elijah Peel follows a stadium-filling rock star whose life of fame and addiction comes to a sudden halt after a heart attack nearly costs him everything. During recovery, Elijah forms an unexpected friendship with a courageous, terminally ill young girl whose fearless hope and words of inspiration encourage him to begin a journey of healing, reconciliation, and faith.The Faith Experience Showcase screening will take place Saturday, March 28th, at 2:30 PM at Maryland Hall in the Main Auditorium located at 801 Chase Street in Annapolis.A Unique Space for Faith and FilmThe Faith Experience presented by the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation at the Annapolis Film Festival is a bold and groundbreaking initiative that distinguishes the festival as the only secular film festival in the Mid-Atlantic region to feature a dedicated, curated faith-based film and conversation. This program creates a rare bridge between faith communities and the independent film world—welcoming churches, Christian schools, ministries, and faith-based organizations into a premier cultural event while offering filmmakers a respected platform to explore themes of redemption, justice, reconciliation, and family values.Festival leadership believes that stories like ELIJAH PEEL are essential in today’s cultural climate.“The Faith Experience isn’t about promoting a single viewpoint—it's about offering a seat at the table and encouraging thoughtful dialogue through film. Faith stories deserve to be told with excellence and authenticity, too,” said festival leadership. “We are honored to provide a world-class platform where filmmakers and faith communities can gather, reflect, connect, and be inspired together.”Church groups, small groups, ministry leaders, and families are encouraged to attend this special World Premiere event. The Faith Experience is designed not only as a screening but also as a shared cultural moment—where faith and film intersect in meaningful dialogue.Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at annapolisfilmfestival.com. For group sales and discounts for blocks of tickets of fifteen or higher, please email the film festival at boxoffice@annapolisfilmfestival.org.Passes and tickets are on sale now. For full lineup and festival information, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com MEDIA CONTACT: PR@annapolisfilmfestival.com | 410-263-3444ABOUT THE ANNAPOLIS FILM FESTIVALThe Annapolis Film Festival, a 501c3 non-profit, brings together a dynamic and diverse audience for a shared celebration of film that enlightens, entertains, and inspires. Each year, the festival presents more than 70 films. It hosts conversations with filmmakers, actors, producers, and industry leaders, creating a destination event that drives tourism, energizes the local economy, and strengthens the cultural fabric of the region.ABOUT THE BRIAN & PATRICIA GIESE FOUNDATIONSince our founding in 2021, the Brian & Patricia Giese Foundation has been honored to support incredible nonprofits that uplift our community and transform lives. We invest in faith-based initiatives and proudly fund organizations that make a real difference. We put God’s love into action by bringing people together through community.

