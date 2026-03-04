Momcozy Launches 3.3 Cozy Sale in the Philippines with Up to 60% Off

Women’s Day campaign makes smart, time-saving breastfeeding support more accessible for Filipino mums balancing work, travel and family life.

Pinoy mothers go the extra mile every day for their families and still choose to continue breastfeeding, We are recognising this through the 3.3 Cozy Sale. ” — Ellen Zhou, Momcozy’s APAC Marketing Director

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy has officially launched its 3.3 Cozy Sale in the Philippines, offering a range of promotions up to 60% off selected wearable breast pumps and smart baby-care essentials on Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop and the Momcozy brand website, with deals running through 9 March.

As one of the brand’s biggest shopping events in the first quarter, the campaign brings together platform vouchers, bundle exclusives and limited-time flash deals, giving Filipino families the opportunity to invest in premium breastfeeding support at some of the most competitive prices this year.

Timed with International Women’s Day, the initiative celebrates the strength of modern Filipino mothers, many of whom balance returning to work, long daily commutes and hands-on caregiving while continuing their breastfeeding journey.

Built for Real-Life Routines of Filipino Mothers with up to 60% off

At the centre of the campaign are the breast pumps trusted by mothers who need consistent performance whether at home, in the office or on-the-move:

● Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump, designed for discreet, lightweight use throughout the day

https://shopee.ph/product/1655139876/42077476209

● The powerful Mobile Style Hands-free Slim Breast Pump M6

https://shopee.ph/product/1655139876/41475265328

● The V1 Pro Hospital-Grade Wearable Breast Pump

https://shopee.ph/product/1655139876/54450289490

To make daily feeding routines easier, Momcozy is also spotlighting the:

● Portable Breast Milk Cooler for Outdoor

https://shopee.ph/product/1655139876/45050102645

● Superfast Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel

https://shopee.ph/product/1655139876/58000077415

For practical solutions to help save time so families do not miss those precious moments with their little ones, Momcozy offers the:

● KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Steriliser & Dryer

https://shopee.ph/product/1655139876/40975263138

Making Breastfeeding Support More Accessible

“In the Philippines, we see so many mothers going the extra mile every day, travelling long distances to work, caring for their families and still choosing to continue breastfeeding,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Director of Marketing at Momcozy. “Women’s Day is a meaningful moment to recognise their dedication. Through the 3.3 Cozy Sale, we want to make wearable, efficient and reliable support more accessible so they can focus on what matters most.”

With mobile lifestyles and strong family involvement in childcare, hands-free pumping and automated cleaning solutions are becoming essential tools for shared caregiving, enabling partners and family members to take a more active role in feeding and preparation.

Strengthening Long-Term Breastfeeding Journeys

Beyond the promotional offers, the campaign reinforces Momcozy’s long-term mission to provide a complete breastfeeding support ecosystem, from pumping and storage to cleaning and warming. These solutions help mothers continue breastfeeding longer while balancing their personal and professional responsibilities.

The 3.3 Cozy Sale is now live on Momcozy’s official Shopee store, official Lazada store. TikTok Shop and Momcozy's brand website via www.momcozy.com.

Cozy Breastfeeding, Smart Choice - standing beside every Filipino mum with real support for her everyday journey.

Shopee: https://shopee.ph/momcozy.ph

Lazada: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/momcozy-shop

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@momcozy_ph

Momcozy Brand Website: www.momcozy.com

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

