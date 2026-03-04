One Year After Larysa Jaye’s Passing, C.M. James Continues Her Legacy Through C.M. Jaye Music

C.M. James announces the upcoming release of his cross-genre album “Don’t Label Me: I Am A Label. What’s A Genre?” through his independent Nashville record label C.M. Jaye Music.

One year after Nashville singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye’s passing, C.M. James continues her legacy through C.M. Jaye Music and upcoming album “Don’t Label Me.”

Saying “I am a label” isn’t arrogance. It’s self-awareness. The only label you can put on me is a little bit of everything, and that’s exactly what this album represents.” — C.M. James

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year after the passing of Nashville singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, the musical vision she helped inspire continues through the work of her older brother, entrepreneur, author, producer and now artist C.M. James. Through his independent Nashville record label C.M. Jaye Music , James is expanding the legacy of the late artist while preparing the release of his upcoming cross-genre album, " Don’t Label Me: I Am A Label. What's A Genre? As Nashville continues to evolve as a hub for independent artists and new creative voices, emerging labels like C.M. Jaye Music are helping redefine what the next generation of the city’s music industry can look like. Founded by C.M. James, the label has begun gaining attention for its storytelling-driven approach and willingness to blend genres beyond traditional industry boundaries.Jaye, a Kansas City native who became a beloved voice in Nashville’s music community, was widely remembered for her soulful songwriting and unique blend of country, blues and soul influences. Following her untimely passing in December 2024, her story resonated throughout the Nashville music scene and beyond.In 2025, C.M. Jaye Music released Jaye’s first posthumous single, “No Other Face,” honoring the artistry she had been sharing with audiences across Nashville and throughout the independent music world. The release became part of a continuing effort by her family and supporters to ensure her music and creative spirit remain part of the city’s evolving musical landscape.Now, one year later, that vision is expanding.C.M. James is stepping forward with his own music project while continuing the mission of the label. His upcoming album, "Don’t Label Me," reflects a storytelling approach that blends multiple musical influences, including hip-hop, country, soul and spoken narrative elements. The project represents a creative extension of the same boundary-breaking spirit that defined Jaye’s music.“Larysa always believed music shouldn’t be boxed into one category,” said James. “She believed in telling stories through sound. This album and everything we’re building through C.M. Jaye Music continues that belief.”While the album marks James’ first full musical release as an artist, it also highlights the broader vision behind C.M. Jaye Music, a platform designed to support diverse voices and storytelling-driven music projects that cross traditional genre boundaries. The album’s rollout will begin with the release of the single “Hey Karla,” a track that reflects the project’s playful storytelling style while blending elements of hip-hop, country and Southern musical influences. The release serves as the first introduction to the broader creative vision behind "Don’t Label Me," an album designed to challenge genre expectations while embracing the narrative traditions that have long shaped Nashville’s music culture.For James, the project is both a personal milestone and a continuation of a creative path he and his sister shared.“Music was always part of us growing up,” he said. “Even though Larysa isn’t here physically, her influence is still part of everything we’re building.”In addition to music, James is known as an award-winning author and founder of the creative platform C.M. James Writes , where he has developed a growing catalog of books and storytelling projects. His approach to music reflects that same narrative mindset, treating songs not just as standalone tracks but as pieces of a larger story-driven experience that blends writing, production and performance.As Nashville continues to evolve as a center for diverse musical voices, the story of Larysa Jaye and the work now emerging through C.M. Jaye Music reflects the enduring impact of artists whose influence continues long after the final note.C.M. Jaye MusicCarlos "C.M. James" McNeelyFounder / Artist / ProducerEmail: contact@cmjayemusic.comWebsite: www.cmjayemusic.com Nashville, Tennessee

Hey Karla (Ka'la) – Official Promo From C.M. James’ Upcoming Album “Don’t Label Me: I Am A Label. What’s A Genre?”

