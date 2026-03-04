Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief media on DSAC portfolio, 4 Mar
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, together with the Deputy Minister, Ms Peace Mabe, will host a media briefing on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
The briefing will provide updates on key priorities and strategic initiatives within the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), including:
- VAR
- WAFCON
- Liv Golf
- F1
- National Language Summit
- CCI Sector Launch
- Robben Island
- Venice Biennale
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 04 March 2026
Time: 11:00 – 13:00
Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria.
For RSVPs:
Mr. Mthuthuzeli Nqumba
Cell: 066 302 5397
E-mail: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za
Enquiries:
Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane
Cell: 077 608 7579
E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za
Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Ms Zimasa Velaphi
Cell: 072 172 8925
E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.