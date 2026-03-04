Momcozy Launches 3.3 Cozy Sale in Singapore with Up to 60% Off

Timed with Women’s Day, the campaign brings exclusive deals on smart, time-saving breastfeeding solutions for working mothers and urban families.

“Singaporean mothers transition back to work within a structured and fast-paced environment. Thus this Women's Day, we are make these advanced products more accessible. ” — Ellen Zhou, APAC Director of Marketing at Momcozy.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy has officially launched its 3.3 Cozy Sale in Singapore, offering a range of promotions up to 60% off selected wearable breast pumps and smart baby-care essentials on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, and Momcozy's brand website, with deals running through 9 March.

Positioned as one of the brand’s key retail moments in the first quarter, the campaign combines platform vouchers, exclusives and limited-time flash deals, allowing parents to secure premium breastfeeding and feeding solutions at their most competitive prices this year.

Anchored around the 3.3 shopping season and International Women’s Day, the promotion highlights Momcozy’s focus on supporting mothers as they return to active work and social routines while continuing their breastfeeding journey.

Smart Solutions up to 60% off for Singapore’s On-the-Go Mothers

Leading the campaign are the breast pumps that are popular among mothers seeking efficiency mobility and consistent performance:

● Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump, designed for lightweight, discreet use throughout the workday

https://shopee.sg/product/1655776546/50753558714

● The powerful Mobile Style Hands-free Slim Breast Pump M6

https://shopee.sg/product/1655776546/41875257177

● The V1 Pro Hospital Grade Wearable Breast Pump

http://shopee.sg/product/1655776546/54350279747

To support feeding on demand, whether at home, in the office or while commuting during the festive travel and for families on-the-go, Momcozy is also spotlighting:

● Portable Breast Milk Cooler for Outdoor

https://shopee.sg/product/1655776546/45150102591

● Superfast Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel

https://shopee.sg/product/1655776546/45350092598

Saving time so families do not miss those precious moments with the little ones, Momcozy helps families reduce daily cleaning time and increse overall hygiene protection with its:

● KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer Steriliser & Dryer

https://shopee.sg/product/1655776546/24297557685

Supporting Career Continuity Through Breastfeeding

“In Singapore, many mothers transition back to work within a structured and fast-paced environment,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Director of Marketing at Momcozy. “Women’s Day is a meaningful moment to recognise their strength, and real support means giving them efficient, wearable and reliable solutions that fit seamlessly into their daily schedules. Through the 3.3 Cozy Sale, we are making these advanced products more accessible at the time they are needed most.”

With long working hours, commutes and highly organised daily routines, convenience and portability have become essential for breastfeeding mothers. Wearable pumps enable hands-free expression between meetings, while automated cleaning and portable warming solutions help streamline night feeding and childcare preparation.

Strengthening a Complete Breastfeeding Support Ecosystem

While the campaign delivers some of the best promotional offers of the season, its broader objective is to reinforce Momcozy’s position as a complete breastfeeding support system, from pumping and storage to cleaning and warming. These enable shared caregiving and helping mothers continue breastfeeding for longer without compromising their professional and personal goals.

The 3.3 Cozy Sale is now live on Momcozy's Official Shopee Store, official Lazada Store, TikTok Shop and the Momcozy brand website via www.momcozy.com.

Cozy Breastfeeding, Smart Choice - empowering modern mothers with smarter support for work, life and everything in between.

Shopee: https://shopee.sg/momcozyshop.sg

Lazada: https://www.lazada.sg/shop/momcozy-shop

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@momcozy_sgp

Momcozy Brand Website: www.momcozy.com

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

