TX Cash Home Buyers Launches 2026 Property Tax Support Program

TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As 2026 property tax appraisal notices prepare to hit mailboxes this April, TX Cash Home Buyers has announced a statewide initiative to assist residents navigating the complexities of the new $140,000 homestead exemption.Despite the record-high tax relief recently passed by Texas voters, many homeowners, especially those managing inherited properties, vacant rentals, or distressed houses, are facing significant "sticker shock" due to rising market valuations. These shifts often lead to unexpected monthly payment increases that can strain household budgets across the state."The 2026 tax resets are a major shift for all Texas families," says Daisy Alvarez, of TX Cash Home Buyers. "While the new exemptions help, they don't solve the immediate cash flow challenges for every homeowner, particularly those with properties that need significant repair. My goal is to provide a personal, transparent consultation for any Texan who feels the ongoing cost of ownership or the burden of a distressed property is no longer sustainable."While TX Cash Home Buyers works with homeowners throughout all of Texas, the firm is currently focusing on property inquiries within the Houston service area to help residents evaluate their equity. Additionally, a dedicated Dallas market focus has been established for those who need an 'as-is' valuation to determine if a direct sale is a better alternative to the 2026 tax protest process.By selling directly in "as-is" condition, homeowners can bypass the stress of expensive repairs, cleaning, and agent commissions. This provides a certain, all-cash exit for those looking to resolve their 2026 tax liabilities or divest from a burdensome property without the delays of the traditional market.About TX Cash Home Buyers:TX Cash Home Buyers is a local real estate investment firm dedicated to fair, transparent, and direct property acquisitions across the State of Texas. Specializing in as-is cash offers, the company helps homeowners solve complex real estate challenges—such as inherited properties, tax liabilities, probate, and foreclosure—with personal integrity and local market expertise. Homeowners can learn more about the company’s mission and view their latest Texas market resources at https://www.txcashhomebuyers.com/

