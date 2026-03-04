Chairman Comer Announces Secretary Lutnick to Appear Voluntarily for a Transcribed Interview

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced that Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will appear voluntarily for a transcribed interview as part of the Committee’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes:

“Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the Committee. I look forward to his testimony.”