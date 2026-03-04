Momcozy Kicks Off 3.3 Cozy Sale in Malaysia with Up to 60% Off

Women's Day, Ramadan and Hari Raya - bringing exclusive deals for wearable breast pumps and smart feeding solutions to support modern families on-the-go.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momcozy has officially launched its 3.3 Cozy Sale in Malaysia, offering a range of promotions up to 60% off selected breastfeeding and baby-care essentials on Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada and momcozy.com with deals running through 9 March.

Anchored around the shopping month of 3.3, International Women’s Day, the Ramadan season and the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, the promotion is designed to make time-saving breastfeeding support more accessible for modern Malaysian families.

Positioned as one of the brand’s biggest retail moments in the first quarter, the campaign combines exclusives and limited-time flash deals, allowing shoppers to secure premium wearable pumps and home-care essentials at their most competitive prices this year.

Hero Deals up to 60% off for Working and Travelling Mothers

Leading the promotion are the breast pumps which remain top choices for mothers returning to work:

● Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Wearable Breast Pump, built for discreet, all-day wear,

https://shopee.com.my/product/1553447424/50753558699

● The powerful Mobile Style Hands-free Slim Breast Pump M6

https://shopee.com.my/product/1553447424/42253928257

● The V1 Pro Hospital Grade Wearable Breast Pump

https://shopee.com.my/product/1553447424/47200299808

For the festive preparation during Ramadan and Raya travel, Momcozy is also spotlighting its practical solutions that help families feed on-the-go:

● Portable Breast Milk Cooler for Outdoor

https://shopee.com.my/product/1553447424/40711579237

● Superfast Portable Breast Milk & Water Warmer for Travel

https://shopee.com.my/product/1553447424/26589481839

Saving time so families do not miss those precious moments with the little ones, Momcozy helps families reduce daily cleaning time and increse overall hygiene protection with its:

● KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer Steriliser & Dryer

https://shopee.com.my/product/1553447424/29339520560

Designed for Malaysia’s March Lifestyle Shift

“In March, mothers in Malaysia are not only celebrating Women’s Day. They are also preparing for Ramadan and Raya, while continuing their breastfeeding journey,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Director of Marketing at Momcozy. “Real support means giving them wearable, efficient and reliable solutions that save time and reduce daily stress. Through the 3.3 Cozy Sale, we are making our most advanced products more accessible at the moment they are needed most.”

Driving Brand Mindshare Beyond Discounts

While this month delivers some of the best promotional offers of the season, its longer-term goal is to reinforce Momcozy’s role as a complete breastfeeding support system, from pumping and storage to cleaning and warming which enables shared caregiving and helping mothers continue breastfeeding for longer.

By aligning its smart-care ecosystem with one of Malaysia’s most active shopping periods, Momcozy is turning a major retail event into a meaningful support initiative for families.

The 3.3 Cozy Sale is now live on Momcozy's Official Shopee Store, Official Lazada Store, TikTok Shop and brand website via www.momcozy.com.

Cozy Breastfeeding, Smart Choice - empowering mothers with real support throughout Women’s Day, Ramadan, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and beyond.

Shopee: https://shopee.com.my/momcozy.my

Lazada: https://www.lazada.com.my/shop/momcozy-shop

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@momcozy_my

Momcozy Brand Website: www.momcozy.com



About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

