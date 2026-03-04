2A Marketing Promotes Chris Hagan to Vice President of Operations

BELTON, MO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2A Marketing , a results-driven marketing agency , has announced the promotion of Chris Hagan to Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. In his new role, Chris will oversee all day-to-day operations and company management, a move that allows founders Eric and Jon to focus more closely on long-term strategy and overall agency growth. This leadership transition reflects the company’s continued commitment to strengthening its internal structure as it scales.Chris Hagan’s journey with 2A Marketing spans nearly eight years. He first joined the organization in 2017, contributing voice work before stepping into a full-time role in 2020 as President of Sales. During his tenure leading the sales division, Chris played a key role in driving company growth and building meaningful, long-standing client relationships. His dedication, adaptability, and ability to connect strategy with execution have made a lasting impact on the agency’s success.Known for his infectious energy and consistently positive attitude, Chris brings a deep understanding of 2A Marketing’s services and culture into his new position. As Vice President of Operations, he will focus on streamlining workflows, improving cross-departmental efficiency, and reinforcing accountability across both strategic and execution teams. Leadership at 2A Marketing is confident that its operational oversight will support the agency’s next phase of sustainable growth and innovation.2A Marketing is headquartered in the United States and works with brands, organizations, and communities to deliver purposeful, results-focused marketing solutions.To learn more about marketing agency services, please contact 2A Marketing.About 2A Marketing: Driven by purpose and defined by results, 2A Marketing is dedicated to telling real stories that connect people to the companies, causes, and communities shaping their world. More than a marketing team, the agency serves as a true partner to its clients, uniting creativity, strategy, technology, and storytelling to inspire action and build lasting trust.Company name: 2A MarketingAddress: 419 Main Street, Belton, MO, 64012City: BeltonState: MOZip code: 64012Email: info@2amarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.