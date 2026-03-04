Vegas Texas Casino Brings a First-of-Its-Kind Practice Casino & Entertainment Experience to the Houston Area

Vegas Texas Casino announces the opening of a practice casino & entertainment venue in the Houston specifically for fun, food, & social entertainment

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Texas Casino is proud to announce the opening of a first-of-its-kind practice casino and entertainment venue in the Houston area — designed specifically for fun, food, and social entertainment.

Located at 12810 Telge Rd, Cypress, TX 77429 , Vegas Texas Casino is not a traditional casino and does not offer real-money gambling. Instead, it operates as a practice casino and restaurant-bar entertainment center , combining amazing food, beverages, and casino-style games strictly for entertainment purposes.

“We built Vegas Texas Casino to create a social experience,” said Duke Thomas, Founder of Vegas Texas Casino. “Think of us as a **Dave & Buster’s-style entertainment venue — but instead of video games, we offer casino-style games purely for fun and practice. Our focus is food, drinks, and a great night out.”

An Entertainment Venue First — Gaming for Fun Only

Vegas Texas Casino operates under a strict no real-money gambling policy . The games

offered — including:

* Blackjack

* Baccarat

* Roulette

* Craps

* Skill-based slot-style entertainment machines (NO 8-Liners!)

* More tables games will be added as we go

— are played using promotional coins within a sweepstakes framework that complies with applicable laws.

There is no cash wagering , and the venue does not operate as a gambling establishment. The company emphasizes that it follows all applicable local, state, and federal laws , including Texas sweepstakes regulations. The business model is structured as an entertainment-based promotional system — not a gaming house or traditional casino.

A Restaurant & Bar with Interactive Entertainment At its core, Vegas Texas Casino is an entertainment-driven restaurant and bar .

Guests can enjoy:

* Beer, wine, and cocktails

* A curated food menu

* Comfortable lounge seating

* A social, upbeat environment

The interactive games are designed to enhance the overall guest experience — similar to how arcades enhance family entertainment centers.

Food and beverage service is central to the business model, and the venue is designed as a place where friends gather for dining, drinks, and social interaction.

“Our goal is to be a place people come for food, drinks, and a fun atmosphere,” Thomas added.

“The games are part of the entertainment — but the hospitality experience is equally important.”

Built for Transparency and Compliance

Vegas Texas Casino was developed with a strong emphasis on transparency and regulatory

compliance. The venue:

* Operates under a promotional sweepstakes model

* Does not conduct real-money gambling

* Provides free promotional entries

* Maintains compliance with Texas laws

* Focuses on entertainment and hospitality

The company welcomes transparency and aims to clearly distinguish itself from traditional gambling establishments. A New Kind of Night Out in Houston

Vegas Texas Casino offers Houston-area residents a new way to enjoy an evening out — combining:

* Restaurant-quality food

* Full bar service

* Interactive casino-style entertainment

* A social lounge atmosphere

Without the risks associated with gambling.

The venue is designed for adults looking for a unique social experience that blends hospitality and entertainment in one location.

About Vegas Texas Casino

Vegas Texas Casino is a Houston-area practice casino and entertainment center located in Cypress, Texas. The company operates as a restaurant and bar with casino-style entertainment offered for recreational purposes only. No real-money gambling occurs at the facility. The business follows all applicable local, state, and federal regulations.

Media Contact:

Vegas Texas Casino

12810 Telge Rd

Cypress, TX 77429

Email: duke@vegastexascasino.com

Phone: 713-899-8418

