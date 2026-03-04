Buyersagents.com.au Fuels 40% Growth in Buyer Connections, Cements Industry Standards with 100th Verified Buyers Agent

Leon Hayes and Eugene D'Hagé-Craig, Co-Founders of Buyersagents.com.au

Buyersagents.com.au hits 100 verified agents milestone with 40% growth in buyer connections, establishing itself as Australia's trusted buyers agent platform.

It signals the buyers agent industry is professionalising, moving from a fragmented past to a future built on a verified standard. Our team at buyersagents.com.au are proud to lead the way.” — Leon Hayes, CEO buyersagents.com.au

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buyersagents.com.au, the country's authoritative platform for buyers agent verification, today announced it has driven a 40% increase in qualified buyer-to-agent connections over the last quarter. This market expansion coincides with a major platform milestone: the verification of its 100th professional buyers agent, signalling a significant move towards professionalisation in the Australian property industry.The rapid growth in buyer-agent connections is attributed to the platform's rigorous verification process, which addresses a long-standing challenge in the property market. In a previously fragmented field, consumers faced difficulty distinguishing credible, experienced professionals from unqualified operators. Buyersagents.com.au provides the market's first true quality filter, with a multi-point verification process that includes licence and ABN checks, professional indemnity insurance validation, industry body membership confirmation, and a history of positive client outcomes. This commitment to transparency has cultivated a new level of buyer confidence."This isn't just a number; it's an inflection point for the entire buyers agent profession," said Leon Hayes, CEO of Buyersagents.com.au. "It signals the industry is professionalising, moving from a fragmented past to a future built on a verified standard. The market is consolidating around quality, and we are providing the infrastructure to make that happen."The value of this new standard is felt directly by the agents on the platform."Buyersagents.com.au ensures that everyone becomes transparent, and you actually get to see whether what people put on social media is real or not." said Mark Mendel, director of leading Sydney-based, technology focused buyers agency, Moove. "The biggest issue in the buyer’s agent industry at the moment is that there’s a lot of people coming into the space that might not have twenty-five years of experience like myself."With the verification model proven and market adoption accelerating, Buyersagents.com.au is expanding its vision. The company aims to bring its verification standards to the entire industry, with a goal of onboarding the estimated 3,000 buyers agents operating across Australia. The mission is to ensure every property buyer in the country has access to a vetted, trustworthy professional.About Buyersagents.com.au: Buyersagents.com.au is Australia's leading directory and verification platform for the buyers agent profession. The platform connects property buyers with independently verified, licensed, and insured buyers agents nationwide. By championing rigorous standards and transparency, Buyersagents.com.au is building the trusted infrastructure for the future of property buying in Australia.

